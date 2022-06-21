ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty Teases The Terminator Crossover

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty appears to be teasing the arrival of Skynet and The Terminator. Call of Duty is no stranger to big Hollywood crossovers, much like Fortnite. Granted, with some exceptions, Fortnite tends to cater to a very general audience. As such, Call of Duty taps into the more hard-R IP...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossovers#Teases#Terminator#Xbox One#Video Game#Activision
thebrag.com

The ‘Tupac is alive’ conspiracy is back thanks to some viral images

The Moon Landing. JFK’s assassination. 9/11. Tupac being alive. There are just some conspiracy theories that never seem to go away. The controversial claim about Tupac arose on social media again this weekend thanks to some startlingly clear images of the late rapper. It really doesn’t take much to get conspiracy theorists going.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Digimon Cosplay Truly Shines With Angemon

The Digimon franchise is now in the midst of a slate of 20th Anniversary for many of its various series, and now one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into the angelic energy of Angemon! Digimon Adventure first debuted over 20 years ago, and it recently returned for a brand new rebooted take on the franchise that introduced a whole new version of the Chosen Children than the ones fans saw the first time around. This meant some big new moments for each of their partner Digimon as well, and this was especially the case for Takeru's partner Patamon and its new holy powers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Is Adding Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Game in July

Netflix is officially set to add the critically acclaimed 2018 video game Into the Breach to its growing catalog of video games available through its subscription on mobile devices on July 19th. It gets even better, however, as in addition to being free to Netflix subscribers, Into the Breach developer Subset Games has also announced a free Advanced Edition update releasing the same day across all platforms with new mechs, weapons, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have a new hope for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Disney+ series reunites the Star Wars prequel trilogy co-stars 17 years after 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, revealing Obi-Wan (McGregor) and Darth Vader's (Christensen) first meeting in a decade. Lucasfilm has billed the six-part Obi-Wan — which airs "Part VI" Wednesday, June 22 on Disney+ — as a one-off limited series, but head writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow have hinted the titular Jedi could return for a second season of adventures in the galaxy far, far away.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence on Harrison Ford Joining 1923 Spinoff

Last week saw some big updates for the Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series, which was originally titled 1932, got a bit of a shift in title and setting with a new title of 1923. The shift in years allows the story to include both the end of WWI and the start of prohibition and now, as the overall Yellowstone universe expands, star of the original series Kevin Costner is opening up about the addition of Ford to that world.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Berserk Artist Breaks Down How They Will Continue The Series

Berserk has returned under new management, due to the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, but the deceased mangaka's friends are seeking to honor his story by working hard to continue the tale of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other characters of this dark anime franchise. Now, one of the main artists for Studio Gaga has taken the opportunity to reassure fans and break down how the process of creating Berserk will move forward without Kentaro Miura at the helm of the series that remains a fan favorite within the anime community to this day.
COMICS
ComicBook

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Changes to Controversial Feature

Apex Legends has been available since 2019, and over the years, there haven't been many bigger talking points than aim assist, which isn't just a big talking point in Apex Legends, but just about every competitive shooter. With more and more games implementing cross-play, developers are adding aim assist for controller players so they can more fairly compete with keyboard and mouse players, as the latter offers a substantial advantage in terms of speed and precision. Some games get this balance right, others not so much. Apex Legends isn't plagued with an aim assist problem, but it's certainly an issue enough that it's become a talking point in the community, with many calling for changes to the current implementation of it.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Fortnite: New Rumor Claims Classic Star Wars Skins will be Arriving

Fortnite chief creative officer Donald Mustard released several hints on social media last month about Star Wars content arriving in the game. Those hints seemed to talk about the release of Darth Vader at the start of Chapter 3 Season 3. However, it looks like there will be a lot...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 12 Potentially Teased by Johnny Cage Actor

It looks like Mortal Kombat 12 may have just been teased by the voice actor that plays Johnny Cage in the beloved fighting game series. For the past year or so, many fans have continued to wonder about what developer NetherRealm Studios might end up working on next. With Mortal Kombat 11 officially in the rearview mirror, the developer has already let fans know that it's in the process of working on its next big project. And while we don't know what that game might be, it looks like Mortal Kombat 12 continues to be a high possibility.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Story, Setting, Characters, Release & More

While Rockstar Games is still developing GTA 6, more rumors about the highly-anticipated sandbox action-adventure game are spreading online, and fans are trying to find the latest information they can get, even though many of the leaks are not credible. Now, a new GTA 6 rumor is going viral for potentially leaking the first story and gameplay details of the upcoming GTA game from Rockstar Games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Teases Why All For One's Quirks Are Fighting Back

My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its Final Arc, with Deku and his friends laying everything on the line in an effort to save Hero Society from the forces of All For One and his scores of super-powered criminals. With each of the heroes having a unique challenge for them to face, it seems that the latest chapter of the manga has given the crime fighters a major ace up their sleeves as it seems as though All For One is having some trouble with his powers at present.
COMICS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

July arrives in just over a week and HBO Max is prepping for the new month by letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows are making their way to its roster. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of titles arriving throughout the month of July and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
COMICS
Gamespot

Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event: Everything You Can Get

This week's Apex Legends patch has brought a wide selection changes to the game, including balance updates for legends and weapons, a limited-time return of the fan-favorite Control mode, and Lifeline's first town takeover. Even more, it introduces the brand new Awakening Collection Event--bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics for fans to pick up and a final reward of Valkyrie's heirloom--and a reward tracker full of extra goodies to earn. Here's everything you can get during the event.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy