Naomi's Next Appearance Revealed After WWE Suspension

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there have been numerous reports and rumors, there are still many unanswered questions regarding Naomi's status with WWE. She's been on indefinite suspension since she walked out ahead of a Monday Night Raw along with Sasha Banks, and both left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships behind. Since then neither...

comicbook.com

Wrestling World

Has WWE invested too much in Roman Reigns?

In recent months, Roman Reigns has gone to consolidate his reign as WWE World Champion in a very important way, with the victory of Wrestlemania 38 which even led him to snatch the belt of WWE Champion from the Beast of the company: Brock Lesnar, starting thus a great new reign as the undisputed champion of the McMahon-owned federation, having spent over 600 days as an unbeaten Universal Champion.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: More Details on the John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard Backstage Situation

WWE announced via an internal memo late Monday night that John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the WWE Board of Directors' ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon allegedly paying a former employee millions of dollars to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis was directly attached to the situation and was directly mentioned multiple times in the initial report from The Wall Street Journal last week. He has not been backstage at a WWE television event since then and Bruce Prichard has stepped in to fill the position as interim Head of Talent Relations.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Dewey Foley, son of Mick Foley, no longer with WWE

Dewey Foley, the son of pro wrestling legend Mick Foley, is no longer with WWE. PWInsider reported on Wednesday that Dewey recently departed WWE, with one source saying that the departure happened in late April. Dewey was part of the NXT creative team and was formerly the lead writer of 205 Live.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
ComicBook

Blade 4: Wesley Snipes Wrote Two Scripts for Potential Sequel

Over the span of six years, the Blade trilogy grossed New Line Cinema just over $400 million at the global box office. Considering the films were some of the first modern R-rated comic book adaptations in a time where superhero flicks were few and far between, that's quite a sizable haul. So much so, Blade star Wesley Snipes thought at the time there would be an opportunity to continue the franchise even outside the trilogy.
wrestlinginc.com

Shotzi Addresses Dropping Her Tank Entrance On WWE TV

“WWE SmackDown” star Shotzi has revealed to “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin” that it “wasn’t my decision” when it came to no longer using her signature tank during her entrances on WWE television. The former “WWE NXT” star is well-known for making her...
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Calls Out Retired Wrestlers For Attacking the Current Generation on Podcasts

Hangman Page took to Twitter on Tuesday with some harsh words for wrestlers of older generations. If you've been on Wrestling Twitter over the past few days, you've likely seen the arguments surrounding wrestler body types with particularly negative body-shaming comments being directed at AEW's Adam Cole. That partially stemmed from recent comments made by Booker T on his Reality of Wrestling Podcast.
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis’ Removal As Head Of WWE Talent Relations

He might not be back. WWE has a lot of people who come together to make the promotion work. This includes the wrestlers in front of the camera, but also several people who stay backstage. There are a lot of names that fans might recognize for their previous or current efforts, but now one of those names very well might not be around any longer after a scandal has taken place.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On When Top WWE Star Could Be Returning To TV

There are a number of WWE stars who are currently off TV for a variety of reasons, one of which happens to be former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Recently Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo and following the wedding the two proceeded to celebrate their nuptials by coming on their honeymoon.
Wrestling World

Will Charlotte Flair be back in WWE soon?

After Wrestlemania Backlash, following the defeat to Ronda Rousey which stripped her of the SmackDown champion belt, Charlotte Flair took a break from WWE to get married to Andrade El Idolo. The two in fact got married in late May in Mexico and even though he has resumed working regularly with All Elite Wrestling at both Dynamite and Dark, The Queen is still standing.
ComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Teases Possible Yellowstone Cameo

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l.
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE TV Soon

You never know what’s going to happen when you watch WWE programming as anyone could return at any time. Recently a fan on Twitter made it clear that they’re hoping to see former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega return to TV, and Vega teased her return when she posted the following:
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 6/24/22 (Title Change)

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped Monday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be shown on Thursday:. – The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor an Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. – Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke to become the new WWE...
ComicBook

The Russo Bros. Reveal Which Other Marvel Character They'd Like to See Chris Evans Play

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have directed Chris Evans across the majority of his time as Captain America, though now they're selecting a different Marvel hero they'd like to see him portray. Evans is starring in the Russo Brothers' next film for Netflix, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man gives the Captain Americaactor an opportunity to play the villain. Aside from portraying the Sentinel of Liberty, Evans also starred as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fox's 2005 Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. But when asked what other Marvel character they'd like to see Chris Evans play, Joe and Anthony Russo namedropped Wolverine.
wrestlinginc.com

Injured WWE Superstar Teases Winning Money In The Bank

Former “WWE SmackDown” and “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bayley has teased the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match on social media this week. Bayley is currently on the shelf, and has been for almost a year dealing with a torn ACL which she suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since that point, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that is something she has teased a couple of times.
