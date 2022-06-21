ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads not guilty to deadly alleged DUI crash

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Mateo woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 58 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges.

Ayana Council, 27, is held without bail and due back in court July 1. A prosecutor said Council has two prior DUIs.

According to California Highway Patrol, Council on Friday evening was driving a Nissan Sentra west on Highway 58, west of General Beale Road, when she made an unsafe turn and left the roadway. She lost control and crossed the median, entering eastbound lanes.

The Sentra collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado, knocking the pickup over and rolling it, officers said. The pickup’s 52-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Council was treated at a hospital then booked into jail.

