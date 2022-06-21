ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Human remains found in car in Mexico could be the girlfriend of wanted man, FBI says

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Human remains found in the back of a car in Mexico are believed to be a wanted man’s girlfriend, officials and multiple news outlets reported.

The FBI San Diego is looking to question 50-year-old Tyler Adams after finding what it believes to be the remains of Racquel Sabean in a car in Tijuana in May, the FBI said in a June 17 news release and KNSD reported.

Sabean, from San Diego, crossed into Mexico in April with her child and Adams, her boyfriend, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

She had been driving her mother’s car, which is where human remains were later found, KFMB-TV reported.

Adams was initially detained in Mexico on June 15 after an Amber Alert was issued for Sabean’s 7-month-old daughter, though he did not cooperate when questioned by authorities, according to the FBI.

The child was later found and is being held in Mexico, the FBI said.

Adams entered the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana around 1:30 p.m. June 16, officials said. He was last seen in a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes and may have swelling under his eyes. The FBI described him as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair.

He used an alias of Aaron Bain to enter the country, the FBI said, and has used stolen identities and fake names in the past.

He has a warrant out for his arrest in Hawaii from 2020 for a second-degree escape charge.

    The FBI said Adams’ other aliases include:

    • Aaron Lee Bain
    • Aaron Lee
    • Aron Lee
    • Paul Wilson Phipps
    • Paul Wilson Phillps
    • David Smith
    • Dominic Braun
    • David Phillips
    • Kevin Schoolcraft
    • Kevin Kennedy
    • Michael Whittman
    • Lance Irwin
    • Brice Johnson
    • Matthew Kashani
    • Taylor Chase
    • Joshua Smith

    The FBI asks those with information on his whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or to go to tips.fbi.gov or sdcrimestoppers.org.

    ABOUT

    Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

     https://www.sacbee.com/

