Bay Area kayaker begins voyage to Hawaii after emergency rescue 1 year ago

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx6Nk_0gHroMdL00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A kayaker who was rescued last summer while attempting to paddle from Marin County to Hawaii alone has decided to embark upon the journey again.

Cyril Derreumaux, a 45-year-old French-born resident of Larkspur, launched his custom 23-foot kayak off Sausalito last June, intending to paddle from California across the Pacific Ocean to Honolulu .

He had prepared for a full year and believed he was ready for the 2,500 mile trip, however, six days in, Derreumaux called for rescue from the U.S. Coast Guard due to rough seas.

"As night had just fallen, it was clear that the situation was not sustainable: Inability to eat, drink, sleep, communicate easily with my team ashore," Derreumaux wrote on his Facebook page. "Being still quite close to land and considering the deteriorating weather conditions which could have made a rescue operation more complex and dangerous for all in the days to come, I made the very difficult decision to request an evacuation."

But he was not quick to give up. Instead, he spent the past year preparing again for the tumultuous trip — sharpening his skills and improving his boat. He is now ready to give the voyage a thorough second attempt.

Tuesday morning, Derreumaux launched from Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey with over 70 individual bags of one day portions of his food, supplies and collapsible water bottles. He plans to arrive in Hawaii on August 30. Those who want to follow the Bay Area man's adventure can monitor his live tracker linked on his website .

