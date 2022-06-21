ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Square Mall to close three months for planned renovations; here's what to expect

By Alexandria Burris, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Real estate developer Sojos Capital announced plans to close the former Lafayette Square Mall for three months in an effort to efficiently complete short-term renovations at the site.

The closure will take place Monday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Nov. 21. The interior will be inaccessible to the public during that time but will reopen for the holiday shopping season.

In a press release, Sojos Capital said it plans to use the three-month period to complete improvements to the mall's roof, HVAC installation, exterior and interior painting as well as the installation of a new skylight. The building also will undergo electrical work and new flooring will be installed.

In November, the company announced that it would embark on the $200 million redevelopment of the Lafayette Square Mall and surrounding properties into a mixed-use development called Window to the World, a destination focused on dining, music, art, shopping, housing, office, sports, entertainment and more.

The redevelopment will take place in phases. It will include a $20 million renovation of the mall, the addition of apartments, a boutique hotel, office and event space, and stores.

The first phases of the project will include a new police station, the conversion of the mall's indoor corridors into outdoor street scenes with programming throughout the year, upgrades to the mall's exterior, public trails, and the installation of murals.

Located in a section of the city called the International Marketplace due to its diverse population and vibrant culinary scene, Sojos Capital purchased Lafayette Square Mall in December 2020.

Retail News:Launched with confetti and fireworks in '95, Circle Centre eyes grim future without change

Sojos Capital said since it obtained ownership of the property, it has completed upgrades and improvements such as replacing the roof; changing heating, ventilation and air conditioning units; interior and exterior painting and adding security enhancements.

Sojos Capital said it will continue to support to existing tenants who have signed letters of intent to return as part of the Window to the World. The support includes six months of free rent, partnership opportunities to sell products online and professional and business development assistance, among others.

A grand opening celebration will be held in April 2023.

Future phases of the project include rental townhomes; apartments and age-restricted senior apartments, a bike shop, new retail and restaurant tenants, a veterinarian office, pet boarding and dog park.

Sojos Capital is based in Indianapolis and acquires, manages and maintains properties through its subsidiaries including Sojos Realty, Weston Property Management, Stanford Management and Georgetown Property Management.

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on Twitter: @allyburris.

