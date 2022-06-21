ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dietary folate drives methionine metabolism to promote cancer development by stabilizing MAT IIA

By Jin-Tao Li
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 192 (2022) Cite this article. Folic acid, served as dietary supplement, is closely linked to one-carbon metabolism and methionine metabolism. Previous clinical evidence indicated that folic acid supplementation displays dual effect on cancer development, promoting or suppressing tumor formation and progression. However,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Successful outcomes of second hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for graft failure in pediatric patients with severe aplastic anemia

Severe aplastic anemia (SAA) is a life-threatening hematological disorder. The major therapies include matched sibling donor (MSD)- hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), matched unrelated donor (MUD)-HSCT and immunosuppressive therapy (IST). However, there are many problems that can occur after HSCT, and graft failure (GF) is one of the most serious complications. To find an effective treatment, we analyzed 10 cases of second HSCT to treat SAA pediatric patients who suffered from GF and concluded that second haploidentical family donors HSCT is an effective treatment. Moreover, adding a small dose of busulfan or 2"‰~"‰3Â Gy total body irradiation (TBI) in nonmyeloablative regimens (NMAs) can promote the engraftment. Although the study also showed that PBSCs, as a source of stem cells, can promote the implantation of neutrophil cells, due to small sample size, more research is still needed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological thromboprophylaxis as a risk factor for early periprosthetic joint infection following primary total joint arthroplasty

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis has been suggested for patients who underwent total join arthroplasty (TJA). However, the morbidity of surgical site complications (SSC) and periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) has not been well evaluated. We aimed to evaluate the impact of VTE prophylaxis on the risk of early postoperative SSC and PJI in a Taiwanese population. We retrospectively reviewed 7511 patients who underwent primary TJA performed by a single surgeon from 2010 through 2019. We evaluated the rates of SSC and PJI in the early postoperative period (30-day, 90-day) as well as 1-year reoperations. Multivariate regression analysis was used to identify possible risk factors associated with SSC and PJI, including age, sex, WHO classification of weight status, smoking, diabetes mellitus (DM), rheumatoid arthritis(RA), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI), history of VTE, presence of varicose veins, total knee or hip arthroplasty procedure, unilateral or bilateral procedure, or receiving VTE prophylaxis or blood transfusion. The overall 90-day rates of SSC and PJI were 1.1% (N"‰="‰80) and 0.2% (N"‰="‰16). VTE prophylaxis was a risk factor for 90-day readmission for SSC (aOR: 1.753, 95% CI 1.081"“2.842), 90-day readmission for PJI (aOR: 3.267, 95% CI 1.026"“10.402) and all 90-day PJI events (aOR: 3.222, 95% CI 1.200"“8.656). Other risk factors included DM, underweight, obesity, bilateral TJA procedure, younger age, male sex and RA. Pharmacological thromboprophylaxis appears to be a modifiable risk factor for SSC and PJI in the early postoperative period. The increased infection risk should be carefully weighed in patients who received pharmacological VTE prophylaxis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Serum anti-malondialdehyde-acetaldehyde IgA antibody concentration improves prediction of coronary atherosclerosis beyond traditional risk factors in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have increased atherosclerosis; oxidative stress may be a contributor. Oxidative stress produces immunogenic malondialdehyde-acetaldehyde (MAA) protein adducts and anti-MAA antibodies are detectable in human serum. We hypothesized that anti-MAA antibody concentrations are associated with coronary atherosclerosis in RA patients. Serum concentrations of anti-MAA antibodies (IgA, IgG, and IgM) were measured in 166 RA patients using ELISA cross-sectionally. Relationship between anti-MAA antibody concentrations and cardiovascular and metabolic measures and predictive accuracy of anti-MAA antibodies for presence of coronary artery calcium (CAC) and high CAC (â‰¥"‰300 Agatston units or"‰â‰¥"‰75th percentile) were assessed. Only serum IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration was associated with increased CAC, insulin resistance, and decreased high-density lipoprotein particle number. When added as an interaction term with ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration improved the C-statistic for prediction of any CAC and high CAC compared to ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus hs-CRP alone. IgA anti-MAA concentration is associated with multiple cardiovascular risk factors and modifies the relationship between ACC/AHA 10-year risk score and CAC in RA patients. IgA anti-MAA concentration could assist in prediction of atherosclerotic CVD and risk stratification when added to standard measures of cardiovascular risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Matters Arising 'Lewy body disease or diseases with Lewy bodies?'

Arising from KateÅ™ina MenÅ¡ÃkovÃ¡ et al. npj Parkinson's Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-021-00273-9 (2022) MenÅ¡ÃkovÃ¡ et al.1 in their recent review of Lewy body disease, emphasized (a) that from the strict pathological point of view, there is practically no difference between PD and PDD, even the experienced neuropathologist is not able to differentiate; and (b) that there is no sharp pathological border between PDD and DLB, although the degree of AD pathology and the presence of CAA are probably the most significant pathological differences between these two phenotypes. These two statements need some discussion based on personal and other recent data about the complex relations between cognitive impairment and neuropathology in LB diseases. Ad (a): In a personal autopsy series of 330 PD patients, only 3.2% of demented ones (37.6% of the total cohort) had Braak LB stages 2"“3 with severe AD co-pathology (neuritic Braak stages V and VI), while 35.5% of demented PD patients revealed LB stages 4 or 5 with superimposed neuritic Braak stages V and VI. More than 50% of them showed a strong relationship between the severity of Î±Syn and tau pathologies, particularly in the limbic system. LB pathology with moderate or high grade AD lesions was seen in 40% of PDD patients, while one third of cases with diffuse LB pathology and mild AD lesions, restricted to AÎ² plaques of limbic tau pathology, did not show considerable cognitive impairment2. PDD patients had significantly lower brain weight than non-demented ones, while significantly more severe Alzheimer neuropathological changes were present in PDD than non-demented (ND) PD patients3. In another study of 60 ND-PD and 110 PDD patients, the latter were significantly older than ND-PD ones-83.9 vs. 77.8 years; p"‰<"‰0.01), PDD showed only slightly higher Braak LB scores (mean 4.2 vs. 4.0), but significantly higher neuritic Braak stages (mean 5.2 vs. 4.4), Thal AÎ² phases (mean 3.0 vs. 2.3), and both significantly higher CAA frequency and severity (50% vs. 21.7% and mean 0.72 vs. 0.26). In conclusion, association between cortical AÎ² load, generalized CAA and tau pathology are the morphological basis of cognitive decline in PD4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: PROTAC mediated FKBP12 degradation enhances Hepcidin expression via BMP signaling without immunosuppression activity

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 197 (2022) Cite this article. In this article, the funding from "National Natural Science Foundation of China to YR (Grant# 82125034), National Key R&D Program of China (#2020YFE0202200, #2021YFA1300200)." was omitted. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Cancer
Nature.com

An adaptive graph learning method for automated molecular interactions and properties predictions

Improving drug discovery efficiency is a core and long-standing challenge in drug discovery. For this purpose, many graph learning methods have been developed to search potential drug candidates with fast speed and low cost. In fact, the pursuit of high prediction performance on a limited number of datasets has crystallized their architectures and hyperparameters, making them lose advantage in repurposing to new data generated in drug discovery. Here we propose a flexible method that can adapt to any dataset and make accurate predictions. The proposed method employs an adaptive pipeline to learn from a dataset and output a predictor. Without any manual intervention, the method achieves far better prediction performance on all tested datasets than traditional methods, which are based on hand-designed neural architectures and other fixed items. In addition, we found that the proposed method is more robust than traditional methods and can provide meaningful interpretability. Given the above, the proposed method can serve as a reliable method to predict molecular interactions and properties with high adaptability, performance, robustness and interpretability. This work takes a solid step forward to the purpose of aiding researchers to design better drugs with high efficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

In the version of this article originally published, the illustration in the top-left plot of the "Long-read technologies" section of Fig. 1a was inadvertently duplicated in the plot, while the lower red rectangles alongside "Human_GRCh38" in Fig. 2a were missing. The duplicate illustration has been removed and the rectangles have been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Disentangling the relationship of gut microbiota, functional gastrointestinal disorders and autism: a case"“control study on prepubertal Chinese boys

Emerging evidence of an altered gut microbiome in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) suggests a pathomechanism through the gut"“brain axis despite the inconsistent microbiome profile reported across studies. One of the knowledge gaps in the existing ASD microbiota studies is the lack of systematic exploration of the role of comorbid functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGID) in the association of ASD and altered gut microbiome. Consequently, 92 ASD and 112 age-matched typically developing (TD) boys were profiled on general psychopathology, FGID status by Rome IV classification, and gut microbiota using 16S ribosomal RNA amplicon sequencing at the V4 hypervariable region. Compared to TD, a significant decrease in the within-sample abundance of taxa was observed in ASD, regardless of FGID status. The microbiota of ASD FGID+ and ASD FGIDâˆ’ clustered apart from the TD groups. The microbiota of ASD FGID+ also showed qualitative differences from that of ASD FGIDâˆ’ and had the highest-level Firmicutes: Bacteroidetes ratio, which was paralleled by elevated levels of anxiety and overall psychopathology. The altered gastrointestinal microbiota composition in ASD appeared to be independent of comorbid FGID. Further studies should address how FGID may mediate neuropsychiatric symptoms in ASD through inflammation along the microbiota"“gut"“brain axis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Method for evaluating the performance of catalytic reactions using renewable-energy-derived materials

Hydrogen produced by electrolysis using electricity derived from renewable energy sources has a fluctuating supply. However, conventional catalyst evaluation methods cannot evaluate catalyst synthesis assuming a fluctuating feedstock. This paper investigates a simple screening method for catalysts that can be used for renewable energy by using a combination of three catalyst evaluation methods: Light-off Performance, equilibrium achievement degree, and maximum ammonia concentration. We examined the combination of evaluation methods and trends for each element, and finally concluded that a three-axis graph combining the three is the easiest graph to obtain the information necessary for catalyst screening intuitively rather than quantitatively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: A fully probabilistic control framework for stochastic systems with input and state delay

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11514-z, published online 12 May 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Leverhulme Trust under Grant RPG-2017-337.". "This work was supported by the Leverhulme Trust under Grant RPG-2017-337. This work was supported by the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Influence of extracellular protein isolated from fish gut associated bacteria as an enhancer of growth and innate immune system inÂ Mugil cephalus

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05779-7, published online 25 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Wilson Aruni was incorrectly affiliated with 'Centre for Drug Discovery and Development, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil NaduÂ 600 119, India.' The correct affiliations are listed below. Musculoskeletal Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Asparagine synthetase regulates lung-cancer metastasis by stabilizing the Î²-catenin complex and modulating mitochondrial response

The availability of asparagine is the limitation of cell growth and metastasis. Asparagine synthetase (ASNS) was an essential enzyme for endogenous asparagine products. In our study, ASNS-induced asparagine products were essential to maintain tumor growth and colony formations in vitro. But mutated ASNS which defected endogenous asparagine products still upregulated cell invasiveness, which indicated that ASNS promoted invasiveness by alternative pathways. Mechanically, ASNS modulated Wnt signal transduction by promoting GSK3Î² phosphorylation on ser9 and stabilizing the Î²-catenin complex, as result, ASNS could promote more Î²-catenin translocation into nucleus independent of endogenous asparagine. At the same time, ASNS modulated mitochondrial response to Wnt stimuli with increased mitochondrial potential and membrane fusion. In summary, ASNS promoted metastasis depending on Wnt pathway and mitochondrial functions even without endogenous asparagine products.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The interaction between microRNA-152 and DNA methyltransferase-1 as an epigenetic prognostic biomarker in HCV-induced liver cirrhosis and HCC patients

Retraction to: Cancer Gene Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41417-019-0123-9, published online 18 July 2019. The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding the numbers of patients in various groups in Table 3, which the Authors addressed via Correction [1]. However, further similar issues have been identified in Figs. 3"“6, which affect the results and conclusions of this study. The numbers of data points in these figures do not match the group descriptions in the Materials and methods. Additionally, the Authors' subsequent study [2] appears to report the same patient recruitment period from the same institution as well as the same inclusion and exclusion criteria, but contains a higher number of patients than this Article. The Authors have been unable to sufficiently explain these discrepancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Universal interference-based construction of Gaussian operations in hybrid quantum systems

Beam-splitter operations are an indispensable resource for processing quantum information encoded in bosonic modes. In hybrid quantum systems, however, it can be challenging to implement reliable beam-splitters between two distinct modes due to various experimental imperfections. Without beam-splitters, realizing arbitrary Gaussian operations between bosonic modes can become highly non-trivial or even infeasible. In this work, we develop interference-based protocols for engineering Gaussian operations in multi-mode hybrid bosonic systems without requiring beam-splitters. Specifically, for a given generic multi-mode Gaussian unitary coupler, we demonstrate a universal scheme for constructing Gaussian operations on a desired subset of the modes, requiring only multiple uses of the given coupler interleaved with single-mode Gaussian unitaries. Our results provide efficient construction of operations crucial to quantum information science, and are derived from fundamental physical properties of bosonic systems. The proposed scheme is thus widely applicable to existing platforms and couplers, with the exception of certain edge cases. We introduce a systematic approach to identify and treat these edge cases by utilizing an intrinsically invariant structure associated with our interference-based construction.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The show must go on. Reply to "Distinct functions of S-ketamine and R-ketamine in mediating biobehavioral processes of drug dependency: comments on Bonaventura et al" by Insop Shim

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Shim I. Distinct functions of S-ketamine and R-ketamine in mediating biobehavioral processes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surgical outcomes of orbital evisceration with primary orbital implant placement in patients with endophthalmitis

This study reports the surgical outcomes of evisceration with primary orbital implant placement in patients with endophthalmitis and analyses the association with implant exposure and extrusion. Methods. A retrospective, multicentre, Chinese cohort study. Review of medical records and orbital images of patients who underwent evisceration with primary orbital implant placement...
HEALTH

