Dietary folate drives methionine metabolism to promote cancer development by stabilizing MAT IIA

Arising from KateÅ™ina MenÅ¡ÃkovÃ¡ et al. npj Parkinson's Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-021-00273-9 (2022) MenÅ¡ÃkovÃ¡ et al.1 in their recent review of Lewy body disease, emphasized (a) that from the strict pathological point of view, there is practically no difference between PD and PDD, even the experienced neuropathologist is not able to differentiate; and (b) that there is no sharp pathological border between PDD and DLB, although the degree of AD pathology and the presence of CAA are probably the most significant pathological differences between these two phenotypes. These two statements need some discussion based on personal and other recent data about the complex relations between cognitive impairment and neuropathology in LB diseases. Ad (a): In a personal autopsy series of 330 PD patients, only 3.2% of demented ones (37.6% of the total cohort) had Braak LB stages 2"“3 with severe AD co-pathology (neuritic Braak stages V and VI), while 35.5% of demented PD patients revealed LB stages 4 or 5 with superimposed neuritic Braak stages V and VI. More than 50% of them showed a strong relationship between the severity of Î±Syn and tau pathologies, particularly in the limbic system. LB pathology with moderate or high grade AD lesions was seen in 40% of PDD patients, while one third of cases with diffuse LB pathology and mild AD lesions, restricted to AÎ² plaques of limbic tau pathology, did not show considerable cognitive impairment2. PDD patients had significantly lower brain weight than non-demented ones, while significantly more severe Alzheimer neuropathological changes were present in PDD than non-demented (ND) PD patients3. In another study of 60 ND-PD and 110 PDD patients, the latter were significantly older than ND-PD ones-83.9 vs. 77.8 years; p"‰<"‰0.01), PDD showed only slightly higher Braak LB scores (mean 4.2 vs. 4.0), but significantly higher neuritic Braak stages (mean 5.2 vs. 4.4), Thal AÎ² phases (mean 3.0 vs. 2.3), and both significantly higher CAA frequency and severity (50% vs. 21.7% and mean 0.72 vs. 0.26). In conclusion, association between cortical AÎ² load, generalized CAA and tau pathology are the morphological basis of cognitive decline in PD4.

