ONE Charlotte Health Alliance is providing free HIV testing. ONE Charlotte Health Alliance is deploying its mobile health units at The Brookwood Inn and the Crisis Assistance Ministry today to provide free HIV testing from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The event is part of National HIV Testing Day, which takes place on June 27. While this event is being held by the non-profit, other organizations are able to request mobile health units and host their own events.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO