ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former Gonzaga volleyball player to play in Finland

By HERALD SPORTS STAFF
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToHpG_0gHrmkh500

SPOKANE - Former Bulldog Cara McKenzie is heading to Finland to start her professional career with Polkky Kuusamo, the reigning champions of the top Finnish volleyball league, according to a press release.

"It's always been my dream to play professionally overseas, and I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and the support I've received along the way," McKenzie said. "I'm very excited to play with and against some incredible athletes and I'm excited for the growth from competing at this level."

The Belchertown, Massachusetts native will be one of three Americans on the Kuusamo roster. The team, according to Volleybox, was ranked 67th in the world after going 40-7 last season and taking home the Finnish Cup and league championship titles.

McKenzie came to Spokane as a grad transfer from Adelphi University, a Division II school on Long Island in New York. She said she wanted to show she could shine on the Division I level, and backed that up with a stellar season. The six-foot-one middle blocker finished with the third-best hitting percentage in team history (.309), her 68 blocks were a team-high, the third-most kills (191) and points (242) on the team and finished with only 60 errors. She was awarded with an honorable mention on the All-West Coast Conference list last season.

"I'm going to miss just about everything about GU," McKenzie said. "I think what I will miss most is the people. I have made the most meaningful relationships with my teammates and it's hard to think I won't be seeing them every day anymore. They are people I'm going to have in my life forever and I'm beyond grateful Gonzaga brought them into my life."

Kuusamo will be competing in the European Champions League this season. Training camp begins in August, followed by the regular season in October. McKenzie said she looks forward to adapting to a new play style and living in a new part of the world.

"I like to stay consistent with what I'm doing and what I know works for me," she said. "I'm incredibly thankful for my coaching staff and trainers for their guidance and helping me feel prepared to head to the next level. I want to keep progressing and be the best version of myself when I get there."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Matthew Lang transfers to Arizona

Matthew Lang has announced he will use up his final year of college basketball eligibility in somewhat familiar confines, transferring to the Arizona Wildcats. Lang, who graduated this past school year, will pursue a Masters in Accounting, in the company of former Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd and former Gonzaga player Oumar Ballo, as well as staffers Riccardo Fois, T.J. Benson, Ken Nakagawa, and of course, Rem Bakamus.
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Spokane girl attacked by cougar back in the woods for therapy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lily Kryzhanivskyy, the nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland on May 28, is back in the woods for recovery in a form of therapy and education. Since the attack, Lily had been steadily recovering at the hospital and a...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Home, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Power outages in Post Falls, Hayden Lake

Power outages in the Post Falls and Hayden Lake area are currently affecting 700 customers, Avista has reported. Residents near Poleline Avenue and Idaho Street reported hearing an explosion early in the afternoon. Many sites should have power restored by 7:30 p.m. For updates and to report an outage, contact...
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Adelphi University#West Coast Conference#Spokane Former Bulldog#Finnish#Americans#Division Ii
KREM2

Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is set to celebrate America's 246th birthday on July 4. Many residents will be heading to their community festivals for fireworks, fun, food and more. The Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf, and Spokane Symphony...
SPOKANE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Spokane Valley : Top 6 Places to Visit in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley is a bordering city, Spokane, and Liberty Lake. It is commonly referred to as the valley by Spokane residents and those living nearby Coeur d’Alene. Its name is derived from the Spokane River valley, which is where it is situated. Spokane Valley Heritage Museum is a museum...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
KREM2

US 195 between Spokane and Pullman closing for renovations

SPOKANE, Wash. — People traveling between Spokane and Pullman on US 195 should expect to see delays. Drivers can expect 24-hour lane closures on US 195 for the next several months as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews continue to replace cracked and damaged concrete panels on the bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Popeyes opening locations in Airway Heights, North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Popeyes is coming to Spokane County. In fact, two locations are in the works.  One location will be built at 9558 W US Highway 2 in Airway Heights. The other will be at 9252 N Newport Highway, the same site as the former Burger King.  Both locations are being built by Ambrosia QSR, a multi-brand, quick-serve restaurant...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

New food trucks to check out this summer

Summer means outdoor activities, so while you're out and about and need to fuel up, look for local food trucks at farmers markets and other outdoor community events, like the weekly confab of trucks at Spokane's Riverfront Park (Saturdays from 11 am-2 pm through Aug. 31), and Food Truck Friday, also downtown (221 N. Wall, Fridays from 11 am-2 pm through Aug. 26). While established local favorites are likely to roll through, also watch out for these relative newcomers to the mobile eats scene.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

24 Hour Traffic Delays On US195 Between Pullman & Spokane Start Tuesday

The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.
PULLMAN, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
180
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy