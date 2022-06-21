The Guardians’ offseason work would seem to be mostly completed, as they reached arbitration deals with all seven of their eligible players. Earlier in the offseason, they signed Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, completing two of the three offseason objectives mentioned by Chris Antonetti in November. The remaining objective mentioned was potentially looking for another arm for the pitching staff. Was that objective met in the team’s eyes in the non-roster invitees to spring training including Caleb Simpson, Michael Kelly, and Touki Toussaint — or in the trade for Ross Carver from Arizona? As interesting as Toussaint is, described in Merritt Rohlfing’s recent article, none of those four arms are particularly likely to add much to the Guardians’ chances at making a World Series run in 2023.

