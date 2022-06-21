Read full article on original website
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
coveringthecorner.com
Is the Guardians roster ready for the 2023 season?
The Guardians’ offseason work would seem to be mostly completed, as they reached arbitration deals with all seven of their eligible players. Earlier in the offseason, they signed Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, completing two of the three offseason objectives mentioned by Chris Antonetti in November. The remaining objective mentioned was potentially looking for another arm for the pitching staff. Was that objective met in the team’s eyes in the non-roster invitees to spring training including Caleb Simpson, Michael Kelly, and Touki Toussaint — or in the trade for Ross Carver from Arizona? As interesting as Toussaint is, described in Merritt Rohlfing’s recent article, none of those four arms are particularly likely to add much to the Guardians’ chances at making a World Series run in 2023.
coveringthecorner.com
Guardians agree to deals with all arbitration-eligible players
The Cleveland Guardians reached agreements with all seven of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday:. Cal Quantrill: $5.55 million (source) Josh Naylor: $3.35 million (source) Zach Plesac: $2.95 million (source) Aaron Civale: $2.6 million (source) Shane Bieber: $10.01 million (source) Amed Rosario: $7.8 million (source) James Karinchak: $1.5 million (source) When...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
How this state champion basketball coach is creating a culture of toughness at Canton
CANTON — In Maribeth Dura’s mind, she was done with basketball. The longtime Brimfield girls coach had hit the pinnacle, winning the Class 1A state championship last March. She resigned from the head job after six seasons and a lot more years as an assistant, saying she was just going to retire from...
Former NHL player Gino Odjick dead at age 52
Former NHL player Gino Odjick died in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from a heart attack at the age of 52. He played with four teams during his 12 year career.
coveringthecorner.com
Prospect Countdown Special Feature: HARDCORE PROSPECTS
Readers of this blog may be aware that I enjoy studying history in my free time. Come for the baseball analysis, stay for an inexplicable John Hunyadi reference, why not?. I’ve noticed that there are a number of history aficionados who are also bonkers for baseball. I cannot be the only reader of this blog who screamed when Mike Duncan famously [citation needed] compared the Roman emperor Aurelian to Sandy Koufax.
