Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported in Suburban Homer Glen, Officials Say

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in suburban Homer Glen, with one of the vehicles catching fire after the collision....

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash that left car rolled over in North Chicago

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash left one car on its side and another car with heavy damage on Route 41 in North Chicago Monday afternoon. The North Chicago Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. Monday to Route 41 and Bittersweet Drive in Lake Bluff for a report of a […] The post 1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash that left car rolled over in North Chicago appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning fatal crash along Briggs Street near Rosalind Street. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 4am this morning. Lockport and Joliet Fire advised deputies that the driver, a 24-year-old male, had been pinned underneath his Chevy pickup and was deceased. The passenger, also a 24-year old male, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy T. Carr, a 24-year-old male resident of Channahon.
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
Homer
NBC Chicago

2 Dead, 3 Critically Hurt in Homer Glen Crash, Officials Say

Authorities in suburban Homer Glen say that two people were killed and several others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. Will County Sheriff’s deputies remain on the scene near the intersection of 143rd Street and Kings Road, where they were called to a crash at approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.
NBC Chicago

13-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After Gresham Crash

A 13-year-old girl died days after she was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. Th girl was pronounced dead Wednesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. On June 19, she was riding in a...
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in unincorporated Aurora. Police say deputies were called to the 900 block of Hill Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of shots fired. Police found a man inside a residential trailer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Rush Copley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake

A 29-year-old Schaumburg man was charged after he allegedly dragged a police officer half a mile using his vehicle in Island Lake earlier this month. Lanord Miles, 29, of the 800 block of South Braintree Drive in Schaumburg, was charged with manufacture and delivery between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine or analog, aggravated battery […] The post 29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
NBC Chicago

Oak Park Neighbors Stunned After 18-Year-Old Killed During Robbery

A chilling crime has stunned residents in suburban Oak Park, as two assailants shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday morning. According to police, two men approached Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe in the parking lot of a BP station in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS

Second person charged in Montgomery shooting

A second person has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Montgomery earlier this month. 20-year-old Antonio Recendez, of Aurora, is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. Recendez was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. He first went to the Kendall County Jail and since has been transferred to the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

