ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Man turned away from donating blood for refusing to say if he's pregnant

By Mark Menard
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490jHJ_0gHrltQb00

Despite their push for more donations, a British blood donation clinic turned a way a man recently, and he says its because he refused to fill out a form about whether or not he is pregnant, according to the Daily Mail.

Leslie Sinclair, 66, said he’s been a regular donor for 50 years, having given 125 pints of blood in that span, but during his last trip to donate, at a clinic in Scotland, he was asked to fill out a form declaring whether he had been pregnant in the last six months or was currently expecting a child.

Despite Sinclair asserting his maleness, he said the staff at the clinic told him the disclosure form was still required because of a push to “promote inclusiveness” and because it’s not always visually apparent whether a person is pregnant.

“I am angry because I have been giving blood since I was 18 and have regularly gone along,” he told the Daily Mail. “I'm very happy to do so without any problem.”

“There is always a form to fill in and that's fine – they tend to ask about medical conditions or diseases – and clearly that’s because the blood needs to be safe,” he added.
“This time around, there was a question I hadn't seen before: ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been in the last six months?’ which required a yes or no answer.”

Marc Turner, director of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, issued a statement in response to Sinclair’s public complaints.

"We appreciate the support of each and every one of our donor community and thank Mr Sinclair for his commitment over a long number of years. Whilst pregnancy is only a relevant question to those whose biological sex or sex assigned at birth is female, sex assigned at birth is not always visually clear to staff. As a public body we take cognizance of changes in society around how such questions may be asked without discrimination and have a duty to promote inclusiveness – therefore all donors are now asked the same questions.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

British man turned away from giving blood after refusing to answer if he was pregnant: report

A British blood donor said he was turned away after refusing to answer a question asking if he was pregnant, citing that he is a man in his 60s, according to reports. Leslie Sinclair, 66, told the Daily Mail he has given 125 pints of blood over the past five decades. But on his last trip to a clinic in Stirling, Scotland, he was told to fill out a form that asked if he was expecting a child or had been pregnant in the past six months.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Uk#British#The Daily Mail
Lawrence Post

“Well the answer is, because I wanted to”, Mother defends her decision to pierce her baby daughter’s ears while the newborn was still in the hospital after facing criticism from her followers

As a parent, you are entitled to make decisions for your little one. But of course, not everyone has to agree with the decisions you make. When parents make decisions for their children, they will never tell them to do wrong. No parent ever wants their child to go in the wrong direction and be hurt later, which is why they show so much caution. Parents are their children’s caretakers, they have all the right to make decisions for their children. But, when you broadcast your decision to thousands of people who follow you on social media, there are some that would disagree with your decisions.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman says she had to take baby’s remains home from hospital after miscarriage

A woman was forced to keep her baby’s remains in the fridge after she suffered a late miscarriage, as NHS staff reportedly told her they had nowhere safe to store them at the hospital.Laura Brody attended the A&E department at University Hospital Lewisham in south-east London with her partner Lawrence, only to be advised that there was nowhere to safely keep her baby’s remains.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust has said that a full investigation into what happened is under way.Ms Brody had originally attended the hospital’s early pregnancy unit after she started bleeding profusely almost four months into her pregnancy,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy