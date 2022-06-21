ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Ride Dettmer to College World Series Semifinals

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2rGq_0gHrlpth00

Nathan Dettmer went seven strong innings on the way to a 5-1 victory for Texas A&M over Notre Dame

Texas A&M ended its 29-year losing streak Sunday at the College World Series thanks to a 10-2 victory over in-state rival Texas . Now, the Aggies are beginning a new streak — a winning one.

A three-run third inning gave A&M the lead over Notre Dame in its second elimination game Tuesday afternoon. Two innings later, Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner launched a solo home run over the left-field wall, forcing the Fighting Irish to burn through their bullpen earlier than it expected. It played A&M's favor on the way to a 5-1 win.

“I’m super proud of the kids and how far they’ve come,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "Not just from the beginning of the season but at this time last year we didn’t even have a coaching staff. A third of this team wasn’t even a Texas A&M Aggie yet.

“You look up a year later, and you’re playing in the final four of college baseball. It’s a great tribute to the kids. The coaching staff, the administration, everybody is committed to having a great program."

Sophomore Nathan Dettmer looked for better results in his second go-around at Charles Schwab Field. In the opening game against Oklahoma , the San Antonio native struggled with command of his pitch, allowing seven runs on four hits in only 1 1/3 innings.

Better results were on the horizon for Dettmer in Round 2. His fastball hovered in the low 90s, but his off-speed pitch had the Irish batters swinging low and missing through seven innings. Dettmer allowed just three hits while striking out five, giving  Schlossnagle's bullpen ample breathing room.

“He mixed well, and his pitches had depth,” Notre Dame outfielder Brooks Coetzee said of Dettmer. “He had the sinker going, the fastball (running) and the changeup going. There was nothing going straight. He was pitching everybody differently and didn’t fall into any tendencies.

Notre Dame (41-17) starter Liam Simon couldn't have asked for a better first inning, striking out the side in just 14 pitches. The second inning provided similar results as following an Austin Bost double, the right-hander would work around the hit and record two more strikeouts. Bost would be caught stealing third by Irish catcher David LaManna as the second out.

Simon's luck would come to an end by the third inning. A single from Kole Kaler and a pair of walks would load the bases, forcing Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett to go to the pen. A throwing error from Irish third baseman Jack Brannigan would plate two while A&M's Ryan Targac would drive in another run on a sacrifice fly.

Werner provided insurance to start the fifth inning with a 393-foot towering blast over Ryan Cole's head in left. Two batters later, outfielder Dylan Rock would drive home Jack Moss on an RBI single.

Notre Dame was down, but not done entering the final six outs. Drama ensued in the eighth as Schlossnagle turned to freshman reliever Brad Rudis. A leadoff home run by Coetzee put Notre Dame on the board. A walk and a hit later, Schlossnagle went to junior Joseph Menefee to work out of the jam.

Like most of the season, Menefee delivered again. He'd strike out Notre Dame's first baseman, Carter Putz, before LaManna would ground into an inning-ending double play. The Aggies' bench erupted while fans donning the blue, green and gold went quiet.

Schlossnagle, who made five trips to Omaha with TCU, quickly has changed A&M's culture in terms both in the SEC and tournament play. Starting pitching has factored into the Aggies' success during the past 18 innings. A&M has also strung together several timely innings with their bats, recording 15 runs off 20 hits in the last two games.

“Whether we win or lose the rest of this thing, this team is going to be remembered for a really long time,” Schlossnagle said. “They brought a lot of excitement back to Texas A&M baseball and people are fired up.”

The Aggies (44-19) now will face Oklahoma in the semifinals starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. For A&M to make it to the championship, it must win twice against the Sooners' potent offense.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
Omaha, TX
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

2022 College World Series Odds: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame prediction, odds and pick – 6/21/2022

After the first weekend of the College World Series, we’ve seen two schools, Texas and Stanford, get eliminated from national championship contention. Now, in their second elimination game in a row, the Texas A&M Aggies face a Notre Dame Fighting Irish outright fresh off a comfortable defeat to Oklahoma on Monday. Both teams will be […] The post 2022 College World Series Odds: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame prediction, odds and pick – 6/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#College Baseball#Aggies Ride Dettmer To#Notre Dame#Texas A M Aggie#Dettmer In Round 2
KBTX.com

Century Square to expand with four new additions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square announced they’re expanding by adding four new retail and dining options. In their announcement on social media, it was revealed that Montelongo’s Ring Guards, Apricot Lane, Brazos Running Co, and CAVA will soon call Century Square home. “We are so pleased...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Coal train derails off Highway 6 near Marlin, Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A coal train derailed Thursday afternoon off Highway 6 near Marlin. The derailment is not impacting traffic on Highway 6. “There are no reported injuries,” the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said, “Expect the roadways to be closed as rail crews repair the damage.”
MARLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
wtaw.com

Wednesday Morning Power Outage In College Station

More than 1,600 College Station Utilities (CSU) electric customers were affected by a power outage Wednesday morning. The city of College Station’s social media states “the initial cause appears to be from a large bird getting into overhead lines in the area. Crews are in the process of repairing those lines.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

252PM-LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS WAVE RUNNER OVER TURNED 3 PEOPLE IN THE WATER NEAR RUSH CREEK ON LAKE CONROE.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - One person died Wednesday evening in a motor vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The name of the person deceased isn’t being released at this time...
CALDWELL, TX
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
888
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy