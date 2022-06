CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission approved changes to its 2013 subdivision resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday, in addition to approving its consent agenda. Changes to the county’s subdivision resolution were initiated last month, preceding a planned full rewrite later this year. Mainly, amendments aim to shift responsibility for publishing the notice of intent to subdivide from the county to the applicant. State statute does not dictate that this responsibility must fall on the county, senior planner Megan Nelms previously told the council.

