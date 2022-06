TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Area Pond Tour has seven unique ponds around the community for show to share inspiration and knowledge on water gardening. “Our gardens in our yard is one way that we can all help the nature and the birds to help to survive. We can choose to provide a habitat that provides for them to get a drink of water or some food or a place for them to get some rest or raise their offspring,” said Katie VanBlaricum.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO