Western NC man gets life after missing Upstate woman found dead there in May

A Western North Carolina man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars after an Upstate woman was found dead last month. Daniel Printz of Rutherford County, pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to the kidnapping and death of a Greenville County woman. Investigators found the body of 80 year old, Edna Suttles in a wooded area in Rutherfordton on May 17th.

Suttles had been missing since last being seen with Printz in the parking lot of an Upstate grocery store on August 27th of last year. Court records say Printz admitted to killing three other women in court as well. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a press conference at 10 AM Wednesday morning to release more information on the case.