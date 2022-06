TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has eight new officers joining the force following a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 22. Wednesday’s graduation was for TPD’s 62 recruit class. Over the last six months, each graduate completed the required training to become an officer but next these officers must undergo the next phase of training which is the extensive field training program.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO