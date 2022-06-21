ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

Sidwell Friends (DC) forward Caleb Williams took an unofficial visit to Virginia on Tuesday

Virginia basketball hosted a top target in the class of 2024 as Washington D.C. wing Caleb Williams took an unofficial visit to UVA on Tuesday.

"Huge thank you to [Jason Williford] & Coach Tony Bennett for having me on campus! I had an amazing time visiting UVA and hearing what the program has in store!" Williams said in a Twitter post.

Williams, a 6'7", 215-pound wing from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., had his recruiting stock rise significantly this spring as he has received offers from several major programs in the last week. Williams currently holds offers from Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Penn, VCU, USF, Harvard, George Washington, and Bryant.

Williams led Sidwell to the DSCAA Class AA Championship back in March, catching a missed three-pointer and laying it in at the buzzer to win the title game.

A smooth shooter capable of creating his own shot, Williams is likely to be one of the most coveted targets in the class of 2024 as that recruiting cycle picks up.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have yet to extend an official offer to the 2024 prospect, but this unofficial visit suggests there is a substantial amount of mutual interest. Virginia will likely be one of many schools to make an offer to Williams as his recruitment picks up over the next year.

Cavaliers Now

