County OKs spending $7M of state funds for housing in Oasis; residents say they were left out

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved using $7 million to develop an affordable housing complex in Oasis, drawing the money from a $30 million state allocation intended to help families relocate from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal.

However, residents of the mobile home park argued that they were not consulted ahead of time and tried unsuccessfully to get supervisors to postpone the move so that they could provide input.

The use of funds to develop the Oasis Villas Apartment Housing project in the unincorporated area of Oasis was approved 5-0 by the supervisors. The first phase of the project will include 80 apartment units with varying one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The project is being spearheaded by the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, which, according to the organization’s multi-family development director, Mary Ann Ybarra, has been working on Oasis Villas for several years.

“(The) lack of infrastructure in the area, mainly the sewer lines in this case, has slowed the process down, and a portion of that $7 million request would help expedite the start of construction,” Ybarra said, adding that CVHC had already secured an additional $10 million with a grant from a state farmworker program. Other anticipated funding includes a Wells Fargo construction loan. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $52 million.

The development will give preference to Oasis families wanting to move to the villas.

Oasis Mobile Home Park has been repeatedly cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for having water that is contaminated with high levels of arsenic.

Ahead of the supervisors' vote on Tuesday, Nataly Escobedo Garcia of the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, a community organization in the eastern Coachella Valley that has closely monitored the relocation process, spoke on behalf of a group of Oasis residents known as Juntos Por Un Mejor Oasis, or Together for a Better Oasis. She requested the decision be delayed until residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the project.

“Moving forward with the decision to allocate $7 million from the $30 million without ensuring the meaningful participation of Oasis residents would constitute a violation of the standard agreement" between the state and the county when such funds are allocated, Escobedo Garcia said.

Omar Gastelum, also with the Leadership Counsel, reiterated Escobedo Garcia's thoughts, adding that Oasis residents hadn't received updates on relocation projects since November.

During the public comment portion of the supervisors' meeting, one Oasis resident, Maria Jose Sandoval, said: "I want to make it clear that we do not have a problem with this project, rather how it's being handled. ... Oasis should be included and have the opportunity to ask questions."

Other residents told The Desert Sun they also felt left out of the process.

Riverside County Housing Authority Deputy Director Mike Walsh asserted that "the county has been engaging with residents from Oasis Mobile Home Park for a number of years," to work toward relocation. He added that county officials had discussed the Oasis Villas Apartments with residents in a meeting last year.

"This was also a project that was presented in November to community residents. Is it perfect? Is it a silver bullet? No, but there is no silver bullet for the situation that we're in. It is a complex issue that's going to take a lot of people coming together. ... I appreciate the community residents trying to hold us accountable, but we are working forward," Walsh said.

He added that the California Department of Housing and Community Development had not objected to the county's plan to allocate the $7 million from the state funds for the villas or signaled that it was in violation of the standard agreement for the funds.

"If HCD does raise a question or concern with how it happened, we've been having regular communication with them throughout this process and we will address them when they come," Walsh said.

Before voting on the item, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who represents the Fourth District, which includes the eastern Coachella Valley, said it was important to keep the community informed and that the county should be updating residents on a regular basis.

"Obviously, we've heard the concerns from community members. But I will say, as well, at the end of the day, the main concern that I hear from community members is that they want to move out," he said.

Plans for the first phase of the Oasis Villas Apartment Housing project show a construction start date of October 2023 and completion by March 2025.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley, including the cities of Indio and Coachella. Reach her at eliana.perez@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: County OKs spending $7M of state funds for housing in Oasis; residents say they were left out

