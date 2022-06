Johnny Davis, the 2021-22 Big Ten player of the year, is headed to the nation’s capital to begin his NBA career. Davis spent a pair of seasons at Wisconsin, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore en route to being named the B1G’s best player at the close of the regular season and a first-team All-American. And, unsurprisingly, just over a week-and-a-half after the Badgers were bounced from the NCAA Tournament, he made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft and pursue a professional career.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO