EUGENE, Ore. -- As summer arrives, the Eugene Police Department is ramping up patrols in downtown Eugene to curb crime and disruptive behavior. The EPD reports that on June 16 they responded to some calls involving minors who had apparently taken LSD and were being disruptive. Police said that at about 2 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was reported to be harassing people downtown. Police said the girl had apparently taken LSD and was running in and out of buildings and jumping in front of buses. Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO