Virginia State

A look at Virginia’s 11 new congressional districts and how they impact voters

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s political lines underwent a change in late 2021 with redistricting, shifting voters into new congressional and state legislative districts.

Like the rest of the country, Virginia had to redraw its political boundaries using new census data. The Virginia Supreme Court finalized the state’s redistricting process last December, reconfiguring the Commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts for the 2022 midterms.

2022 Primaries: Republicans take aim at Virginia swing districts

With Virginia’s new political map not approved until after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s win in 2021, the congressional primaries, GOP conventions and midterms this year are the first time voters will be casting ballots under the redrawn political districts.

Here are Virginia’s new congressional districts:

District 1

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The largest share of voters in Virginia’s new 1st Congressional District come from parts of Chesterfield (20%) and Henrico (23%), according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The counties were not part of the district before redistricting.

Localities added to new 1st District: Parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, York County, city of Williamsburg, city of Poquoson

Localities no longer in the 1st District: Caroline County, Fauquier County, city of Fredericksburg, King George County, Prince William County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County

Representative: Rep. Rob Wittman (R)

Next election: Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) vs. Democrat Herb Jones in Nov. 8 midterms

District 2

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Like the previous district, Virginia’s new 2nd Congressional District gets most of voters from the city of Virginia Beach.

Localities added to new 2nd District: Part of the city of Chesapeake and the cities of Franklin and Suffolk, and Isle of Wight County and part of Southampton County

Localities no longer in the 2nd District: Cities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson and Williamsburg, as well as James City and York counties

Representative: Rep. Elaine Luria (D)

Next election: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) vs. Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans (Virginia Beach) in Nov. 8 midterms

District 3

Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District removes smaller cities and the county of Isle of Wight, but expands its reach in cities such as Norfolk and Newport News.

Virginia House scraps Gov. Youngkin’s proposal to create felony penalty for protests at courts, judges’ homes

Localities added to new 3rd District: None

Localities no longer in the 3rd District: Cities of Franklin and Suffolk, Isle of Wight County

Representative: Rep. Bobby Scott (D)

Next election: Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) vs. Republican Terry Namkung in Nov. 8 midterms

District 4

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The city of Richmond still has the largest share of voters in the 4th Congressional District, but the new boundaries moved west to include Brunswick County.

Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick

Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

Representative: Rep. Donald McEachin (D)

Next election: Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) vs. Republican Leon Benjamin in Nov. 8 midterms

District 5

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District shifted toward central Virginia to include Goochland, Amelia and parts of Hanover County. It now also includes the city of Lynchburg, which VPAP says is 10% of the share of the district .

Localities added to new 5th District: City of Lynchburg and the counties of Louisa, Amherst, Powhatan, Goochland, Nottoway, Amelia, and a part of Hanover County

Localities no longer in the 5th District: Counties of Brunswick, Fauquier, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Madison and Rappahannock

Representative: Rep. Bob Good

Next election: Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) vs. Democrat Josh Throneburg in Nov. 8 midterms

District 6

Virginia’s 6th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The 6th District lost the city of Lynchburg — including the more than 35,000 voters who cast a ballot in the 2020 midterms — but gained voters from three other cities in the western part of Virginia.

Localities added to new 6th District: The counties of Alleghany, Clarke, Frederick and the cities of Covington, Winchester and Salem

Localities no longer in the 6th District: The city of Lynchburg and counties of Amherst and Bedford

Representative: Rep. Ben Cline (R)

Next election: Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) vs. Democrat Jennifer Lewis in Nov. 8 midterms

District 7

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The old 7th Congressional District spanned 10 counties from Culpeper and Spotsylvania down to Amelia and Chesterfield. The largest chunk of voters in the district came from Henrico and Chesterfield counties, accounting for nearly 280,000 out of the more than 450,000 votes cast in the 2020 midterms.

The new 7th District no longer includes the Richmond area. Instead, it stretches from Greene County to King George and Caroline counties. Prince William County has the largest share of voters in the district, followed by Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Here are the Republicans in the June 21 primary hoping to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Localities added to new 7th District: Parts of Albemarle and Prince William counties, the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Caroline, King George, Greene and Madison

Localities no longer in the 7th District: Amelia, Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Louisa, Nottoway, Powhatan counties

Representative: Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D)

Next election: Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) vs. Republican Yesli Vega in Nov. 8 midterms

District 8

Virginia’s 8th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The new 8th District is made up of the same localities near the nation’s capital, but it includes a larger chunk of Fairfax County.

Localities added to new 8th District: None

Localities no longer in the 8th District: None

Representative: Rep. Don Beyer (D)

Next election: Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) vs. Republican Karina Lipsman in Nov. 8 midterms

Gov. Youngkin proposes budget amendments on gas tax cut, lab schools and new felony for protests at justices’ homes

District 9

Virginia’s 9th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Virginia’s new 9th Congressional District now includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County, localities that will bring more than 85,000 voters to the district, according to VPAP .

Localities added to new 9th District: Franklin County and part of Bedford County

Localities no longer in the 9th District: Alleghany County and the cities of Covington and Salem

Representative: Rep. Morgan Griffith (R)

Next election: Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) vs. Democrat Taysha DeVaughan in Nov. 8 midterms

District 10

Virginia’s 10th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The new 10th Congressional District still includes Fairfax County, but a significant slice of the area has shifted and no longer votes in the district. According to VPAP , there are more than 14,500 10th District voters in Fairfax now. In 2020 , nearly 120,000 county residents voted in the district.

Localities added to new 10th District: Fauquier and Rappahannock counties

Localities no longer in the 10th District: Clarke and Frederick counties, city of Winchester

Representative: Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D)

Next election: Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) vs. Republican Hung Cao in Nov. 8 midterms

District 11

Virginia’s 11th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Virginia’s 11th Congressional District is still anchored in Fairfax County, but it no longer includes Prince William County. According to VPAP, nearly 97% of its voters live in Fairfax County and the rest live in the city of Fairfax.

Localities added to new 11th District: None

Localities no longer in the 11th District: Prince William County

Representative: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D)

Next election: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) vs. Republican Jim Myles in Nov. 8 midterms

Comments / 3

Kathleen Donahue
2d ago

when I went to vote on Oakridge school. there where only 2 democrats name on the ballot. No Republicans name listed

Reply
3
