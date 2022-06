Christopher Charles Strain passed on June 19, 2022 at his home in Portland, Texas. He was born on December 21, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to his proud parents Joseph Charles Strain and Barbara Louise Maltsberger Strain. The family moved to Houston, Texas, when Chris was four and had only three sisters. Another sister was born there, followed by a fifth after the move to Portland when he was eight. Relief came three years later when he was blessed with a brother, and then another four years after that. He got lucky again with twin sisters a few years later.

