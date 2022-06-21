Talk of The Rock: Larry LeDoux’s last week as Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted down a funding request from the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation at its last meeting. Since January, the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation – also known as KEDC – was designated as a 5013c nonprofit organization, established a board of directors and hired a part-time project manager. And at Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting, its president John Whiddon – who also serves on Kodiak’s City Council – requested the Borough chip in $20,000 from fiscal year 2022’s leftover economic development funding toward KEDC’s to-do list.

KODIAK, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO