Kodiak, AK

Talk of The Rock: Larry LeDoux’s last week as Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent

By Dylan Simard
kmxt.org
 2 days ago

Kodiak Island Borough Assembly fires borough manager

Members of the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted unanimously at Tuesday night’s special meeting to fire the borough manager. Assembly member Geoffrey Smith was absent for the vote. Roxanne Murphy had been hired by the borough in November of last year. She was previously the assistant city manager and...
KODIAK, AK
Request for economic development funding sparks debate, split vote for Borough Assembly

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted down a funding request from the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation at its last meeting. Since January, the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation – also known as KEDC – was designated as a 5013c nonprofit organization, established a board of directors and hired a part-time project manager. And at Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting, its president John Whiddon – who also serves on Kodiak’s City Council – requested the Borough chip in $20,000 from fiscal year 2022’s leftover economic development funding toward KEDC’s to-do list.
KODIAK, AK
Amy Canavan brings home 4 medals from National Special Olympic Games

Earlier this month, Amy Canavan cleaned up at the National Special Olympic Games held in Orlando, Florida. The 37-year old powerlifter from Kodiak brought home three silver medals and one bronze. One might think that participating in a national-level athletic competition might be stressful. You wouldn’t get that impression from talking to Amy Canavan.
KODIAK, AK

