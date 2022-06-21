ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

Hay trailer crash closes Vado roundabout

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DDXq_0gHrjWOQ00

VADO - A tractor-trailer pulling a load of hay rolled over in the Vado roundabout on Tuesday morning.

According to New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Dusty Francisco, the truck exited the Interstate 10 off-ramp going eastbound around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. As the truck pulled around the roundabout at the intersection of Stern Drive and Vado Drive, it rolled over and spilled its load of hay.

The incident caused closures, including along Stern Drive and Vado Drive. Francisco said no injuries occurred and no other cars were involved.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter covering police, crime, and legal proceedings in Doña Ana County. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Vehicle pursuit ends in rollover crash, multiple injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Wednesday morning vehicle pursuit involving law enforcement ends with a rollover crash along the Border Highway. It happened near the Padres exit ramp around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. EMS dispatch is confirming multiple patients about 8 or 9, no word yet though on the severity of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews responded to a semi-truck that overturned and caught on fire at I-10 West at Chelsea Street. The crash forced police to shut down a portion of the freeway until shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and get the […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Video shows monsoon rain effects in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon rains brought some tense moments to Ruidoso. Jesus Figueroa shared with KRQE News 13 video of the hail storm that came through the area and shredded leaves from trees and branches. The rain that came with quickly filled the river, pushing it over its banks. The river was so high, it […]
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vado, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
KCBD

New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tatum

Tatum, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Tatum on Monday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Roswell police were called to an armed robbery and carjacking at an Allsup’s gas station. When officers arrived on scene the victim told police the suspect, 27-year-old Joel Contreras, pointed a gun at him and stole his pickup, according to NMSP.
TATUM, NM
El Paso News

Driver identified in deadly crash that shutdown portion of I-10

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- El Paso Police say the crash that shut down a stretch of I-10 westbound at Sunland Park Drive has produced the 38th traffic death. Isaias Joel Garcia, a 22-year-old male from Vinton, TX, was identified as the deceased. Special Traffic Investigations (STI) responded to a collision...
KTSM

Speeding claims 36th victim of the year in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the passenger of a car that hit a pole at high speed and burst into flame has died. EPPD officials say the wreck happened June 18, at approximately 12:36 a.m. Officers responded to the collision at the 1900 block of North […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Vehicles#Mexico#Hay#Traffic Accident#Jegarcia Lcsun News Com
KVIA

EPPD: Body found in east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was found dead in an east El Paso neighborhood Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police. Police said the first call came in around 6:20 a.m. on the 11900 block of Cannon Hill. Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating. Police did not release any...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian over the weekend. On Saturday night at 10:05 p.m., a pedestrian was struck at the 9500 Block of McCombs in Northeast El Paso. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit was […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Two NM officers lose certification, third gets certification suspended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico police officers, who were all caught on video behaving badly, were discussed in Wednesday’s Law Enforcement Academy hearing to see if they’ll ever be police officers again. You may remember the names Adalida Lopez-Esquibel and Gabriel Waters. In April 2021, the two then Bernalillo Police Officers, along with a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTSM

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 West at Sunland Park

UPDATE: All lanes have been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally westbound on I-10 at Sunland Park and Resler. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at […]
KTSM

1 year later, family shares memories of those killed by flooding

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In August of 2021, a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after water flooded into their basement during heavy rain in Central El Paso. Nearly one year later, balloons can be seen in the front yard of the home, as the family says Sunday would’ve been the little girl’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after trying to mail pot to jail annex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after attempting to mail marijuana to an inmate at the El Paso County Jail Annex. According to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, while processing inbound mail, an officer ” detected a strong odor of marijuana” coming from an envelope addressed to an […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Beautiful Neighborhood Above Rim Road Wasn’t Always All That

The area at the top of Rim Road is home to stately mansions, quiet streets, an awesome park and stunning views. It didn't exactly start out that way though ... Rim Road, skirts the edge of the Franklin Mountains and offers an incredible view of El Paso, Juarez, the Upper Valley and New Mexico. The streets are quiet and lined with beautifully built homes ranging in size from small and quaint to full blown mansions. It is absolutely one of the most beautiful 'hoods in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Fire water rescue team could surpass responses for 2021

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department water rescue team recovered two bodies from a canal Saturday. This brings the death toll to 16 since January, according to El Paso Fire Department Public Affairs Manager Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar. There's been only one survivor rescued. Eight of these bodies...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Monsoon season brings near record amounts of rain to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon season has brought much needed rain to New Mexico, including in Albuquerque. Officials say this is Albuquerque’s second rainiest start to the monsoon season. A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says what we are seeing is an early and near record surge in monsoon rain. Just within the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a short break from the rain!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Thursday! Expect a very humid day and a little break from the rain!☔️👢🌂 Expect a high of 94 degrees with calm winds at around 10-15mph, and it is possible we could see some sprinkles but for the most part we expect to stay dry until Saturday. […]
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy