Gun safety locks help to prevent accidental shootings, experts say

Maryland police arrested a 13-year-old middle school student after he allegedly brought a loaded ghost gun to school on Tuesday morning. According to the Prince George County Police Department, the Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School student showed the weapon to other kids, one of whom reported it. Police said they arrived at the school around 8:15 a.m. and recovered the weapon from the child’s waistband. According to a Gourdine Middle School spokeswoman, classrooms went into lockdown for about 90 minutes as a precaution. Charges against the child, whose identity has not been released due to his age, are pending. Earlier this month, Baltimore, about 40 miles from Prince George County, sued one of the nation’s largest ghost gun manufacturers, with the mayor saying that the weapons are creating a “public health crisis.”

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO