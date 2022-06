Isaac Furtney: Water: How can we save Thunderbird Lake?. Lakes are supposed to be wet. Unfortunately, over 80% of Colorado is considered to be experiencing moderate drought. This is characterized by such problems as little food for grazing animals to sustain themselves on, dryland crops struggling and of course, an increase in wildfires, which Boulder County has become all too familiar with over the last several years.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO