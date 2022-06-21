ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Hunter Armstrong wins relay gold at World Championships

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFEBp_0gHrirlm00

Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong of Dover was a part of the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter mixed medley relay at the FINA 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Armstrong swam the first leg of the relay that won with a time of 3 minutes, 38.79 seconds, topping Australia (3:41.34) for the gold. The Netherlands took bronze with a 3:41.54.

Armstrong opened with a 52.14 in his 100 backstroke followed by Nick Fink, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan.

Team USA takes mixed 4x100 relay medley victory

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hunter Armstrong wins relay gold at World Championships

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyescoop.com

Identical Twins Share Buckeyes Football Dreams

COLUMBUS – If you are looking for linemen in the state of Ohio you don’t have to go much further than Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward’s in the class of 2024. Earlier in the month we had a chance to see Ben Roebuck and on Tuesday it was a chance for the Armstrong twins to show out.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

VIDEO: See Buckeyes’ new football turf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University is putting the finishing touches Tuesday on its new football field turf. OSU put out a call for fan designs to use in the concept for the new field in October. The OSU Department of Athletics said it received more than 1,300 submissions to help the internal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

Craig Nicholson to be Akron Head Coach

Akron is expected to hire Craig Nicholson as head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. Nicholson spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville, collecting an overall record of 174-72 during his tenure. Under his guidance, the Javelinas also notched an 81-39 record in conference play.
AKRON, OH
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to The Ohio State trademark

Ohio State has long been one of the most prolific schools in all of college sports, with standout football and basketball programs over the past decade. But they haven’t officially been “The” prolific school, until now. An announcement on Tuesday regarding the university will likely change how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Dover, OH
Sports
City
Dover, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Coshocton resident named first runner-up in Miss Ohio contest

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Miss Ohio Pageant was held over the weekend and the first runner-up was Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton. Miller was Miss Northern Ohio and played a piano in the competition and became the preliminary talent winner. Elizabetta Niles of Cincinnati, was crowned the new Miss...
COSHOCTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mansfield’s Emanuel Jacob plans to sell building; eyes smaller space

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield plans to sell its building at 973 Larchwood Road, but remains committed to continuing on as the only synagogue in Mansfield. Paul Hyman, who is president of the Reform synagogue, told the Columbus Jewish News that retirements of older congregants to Florida and younger members moving out of town were key factors that led to this decision. Such is the fate of many smaller congregations in more rural communities, he said.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Fink
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

This Historic Lake Erie Island Home Is A Total Dream

A historic home is for sale on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island, and it’s a stunner. With views of South Bass Island, Perry’s Monument, and other islands, this Victorian island home has over 130 feet of waterfront views. Whether it’s having a drink on the large screened porch or reading a book in the hammock overlooking the lake, this place has an awful lot of convincing selling points.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Fina#Ohio State#Team Usa
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Watch Here: How to Prune a Rose with Rohr’s Nursery

Introducing Pam’s Places a news series following WHBC’s Pam Cook as she travels all around Stark County showing you some of her favorite places. First stop is Rohr’s Nursery for a lesson in pruning roses this summer. Check the video out and be sure to subscribe on YouTube.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus CEO

An ode to what once was, what's to come as Ohio welcomes Intel

As a child, I usually told out-of-towners that I was from Columbus. Not because I was, but because if I said I was from Johnstown, I’d have to go through the process of explaining how many minutes it was from Columbus or its direction in relation to the city—stuff I just wasn’t sure of at the time. Usually, the response would be, “I pass through it for work,” or even, “I’m not sure where that’s at.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickle Shack owner sees big expansion potential

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the popularity of pickleball grows, so too are the businesses ready to quite literally court those players. Pickle Shack has been open on a casual basis at 3218 U.S. Route 42 in Delaware for a few weeks now and is ready to mark the grand opening this weekend […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy