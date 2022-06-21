Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong of Dover was a part of the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter mixed medley relay at the FINA 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Armstrong swam the first leg of the relay that won with a time of 3 minutes, 38.79 seconds, topping Australia (3:41.34) for the gold. The Netherlands took bronze with a 3:41.54.

Armstrong opened with a 52.14 in his 100 backstroke followed by Nick Fink, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan.

Team USA takes mixed 4x100 relay medley victory

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hunter Armstrong wins relay gold at World Championships