MONROE, La. (KNOE) - History was made in West Monroe on June 21, 2022. Five aldermen and Mayor Staci Mitchell were sworn in at City Hall. Family and friends cheered as Rodney Welch became West Monroe’s first-ever Black alderman. His swearing-in follows a Department of Justice lawsuit saying the districts violated the Voting Rights Act, so this is the first time voters elected three aldermen by district and two at large. Welch said he hopes to focus on economic development, affordable housing, and being a role model to Black youth.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO