This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Hetherington, a contributor to Bitcoin Magazine. Since the Nixon Shock of 1971, wealth inequality has soared to levels not seen in over a century. The dollar was no longer redeemable for gold but was instead backed only by faith. Without the limitations of a backed currency, those in power were given the opportunity to create as much fiat currency as they desired, with little to no consequence. Destined to lose faith due to abuse, fiat currency was doomed from inception.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO