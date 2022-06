Trees, solar panels and city shortsightedness: Plantings must be better chosen for the future. There’s a popular adage: “You plant a tree not for yourself, but for the next generation.” Walking around Cambridge, we see beautiful mature trees: maples, oaks, locusts, gingkoes – and lots of mistakes made a generation ago that burden the current generation. Someone planted a blue spruce in front of a nearby house, which has taken over their house and keeps it in perpetual deep shade. Another house has a female horse chestnut, and is plagued with smelly, toxic fruit. Misshapen trees, continually hacked away by utility companies, are everywhere. Trees with invasive roots are ripping up our sidewalks. And the city’s misguided planting of Bradford pears will haunt us for many years.

