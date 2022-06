TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tolleson Police officer is in the hospital after a police vehicle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers found the stolen car at a Circle K at 91st Avenue and Van Buren just after 4 p.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect got into the car and tried to get away. The driver then rammed a police vehicle, pinning an officer in the door frame of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the department. The officer was taken to the hospital with an injured leg and ankle and is in stable condition.

