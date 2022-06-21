ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tips to stay safe in the heat

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPdX9_0gHri3A300

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s hot weather is a welcome change for some people but it’s important to remember that it can become dangerous very quickly.

Heat-related illnesses can impact anyone and there are several signs to look out for.

A heat rash and cramps are some of the first signs that something is wrong. If you start to experience dizziness, heavy sweating and nausea, it could be heat exhaustion.

Doctors recommend drinking water, moving inside as soon as possible or finding some shade. If you become confused or if you see someone pass out, it may be heat stroke and immediate medical attention is needed.

Heat dome builds in time for summer solstice

To prevent heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated, wear light clothing and try to avoid being outside for long periods of time.

For a conversation with Dr. Ed Kornoelje with U-M Health West, watch the video in the player above.

