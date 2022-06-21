Arlington first responders share ways to stay safe as temperatures soar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis dog is in critical condition but recovering after being found with significant burns Wednesday by a Memphis-area dog rescue. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, which specializes in dogs with medical challenges, found the dog, now named Riona, after receiving a call from Memphis Animal Services (MAS) about her condition.
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a thirsty thief who the department has dubbed the “beer theft bandit”. According to police, early Tuesday morning on June 21, around 9 a.m., a man walked into a Walgreens on Quince Road and loaded up a shopping cart full of beer cases.
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A young child is dead after gunfire rang out in a Germantown home Wednesday afternoon, according to Germantown Police. Germantown Police said they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child involving a firearm in the 2900 block of South Germantown Rd. The child was shot...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — It has been a week since Brown Missionary Baptist Church received terroristic threats, and new details about the incident are still being discovered. Southaven Police responded to a terroristic call at the church on June 15. An employee of the church told officers she received a phone call at 11:45 a.m. from […]
DEVELOPING: A four-year-old child was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Germantown. It happened at the corner of Germantown Road and Cross Village. It’s unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We all know the heat can take a toll on us if we spend long hours outdoors, but it also can impact our cars. As temperatures near triple digits in the Mid-South this week, the heat can really do a number on your vehicle, especially if you have not kept up with the maintenance.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was dropped off by a private vehicle at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after officers said she was shot. MPD said she was dropped off at Le Bonheur Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. She was later taken to Regional One Hospital listed in critical condition. There is no […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown mother who was carjacked on her lunch break believes this crime could be connected to another carjacking near the University of Memphis. Surveillance video shows Rachael Osteen pulling into the driveway of her apartment building on South Auburndale Tuesday afternoon. Seconds later, a white car appears, and she said the two […]
SOUTHVEN, Miss. — Relief is coming for a major traffic headache in Southaven, Mississippi. Church Road and I-55 are known for traffic jams in and around the Landers Center. Construction of a new road could help. If you have ever been to an event at the Landers Center, you...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted after police said they stole several items from a Dollar General store in Hickory Hill. Officers said a woman walked into the store on June 14 in the 6100 block of Winchester Avenue and placed several items inside of her purse. When she walked to the cash register […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was stolen from a Walmart parking lot. Police are searching for a man and woman seen leaving the Walmart on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway. When a shopper went back to the parking lot, she noticed her 2020 Nissan Sentra […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after officers said they tried to run away during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon after discovering a car without a license plate near Ptarmigan Trail and Wildflower Lane in Northeast Memphis. When the vehicle stopped, officers said […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A young mother is desperate for help after thieves stole almost everything she owns from her home at the Peppertree Apartments. A video shows the mounds of mess a 20-year-old single mother returned to after being away from her home for nearly two weeks. The tenant didn’t want to be identified but said […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men after a woman’s car was stolen straight from her carport in the middle of the day. According to Memphis Police, the car was stolen from a house on Petten Drive, near Bartlett, on June 21 around 1 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Antonio Colbert has been faced with several charges after officers said he kidnapped and shot a man near the Soulsville neighborhood. WREG previously reported on Monday that a man was fighting for his life after being shot in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue in Soulsville. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grass fire off Highway 51 stopped traffic for a short time Wednesday evening because drivers couldn’t see due to the smoke. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. and burned on ten acres of land off Highway 51 north of North Watkins Street. Crews from...
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Fire Department confirmed the brush fire was knocked down at 7:19 p.m. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) and Millington Fire Department are fighting a 10-acre brush fire near Hwy 51 and Fite Road in Millington, according to SCFD. The fire...
Memphis police are searching for a pair of “smiling bandits” who walked out of Family Dollar Store with a massive pile of stolen merchandise. Following is a statement from the police department:. On June 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm two males entered the Family Dollar located at...
Comments / 0