Medford, OR

Local law agencies participate in active shooter training

By Camryn Baber
KDRV
 2 days ago

Medford - This week Medford SWAT is hosting their active threat training for Medford’s police department along with other agencies. Practicing potential scenarios for active shooters in schools and businesses. In light of recent shootings in our county, local law agencies are constantly learning the latest tactics when...

www.kdrv.com

kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Illegal grow enforcement brings $66,000 in fines, 2864 plants

EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- Weapons, cash and body armor are part of an Eagle Point illegal marijuana law enforcement effort this week. Oregon State Police (OSP) say their Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team had assistance from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department (MPD) and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) yesterday when they served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Road in Eagle Point.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Ashland knife fight ends with one person stabbed, another arrested

ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fight near the Plaza in downtown Ashland ended with one person stabbed in the chest and another arrested Wednesday night, according to the Ashland Police Department. Just after 10 p.m., Ashland police responded to the Plaza after a report of a fight involving a knife...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ashland Police arrest Grants Pass man involved in stabbing incident

ASHLAND — A knife fight in the plaza during which one person was stabbed in the chest resulted in the arrest of a Grants Pass man. On June 22, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the area of The Plaza in the heart of downtown Ashland, for a report of a fight involving a knife.
ASHLAND, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka makes homeless encampments illegal in many public areas

The Yreka City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit camping in areas that would heighten fire risk, and is offering other “options” for the city’s unhoused population. Homeless camps will no longer be allowed in public parks, watersheds, sidewalks and other forms of “critical infrastructure” in an...
YREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

KCC welder is a finalist for Invent Oregon competition

MEDFORD, Ore. -- On Friday, three teams will be competing in the Invent Oregon competition at RCC in Grants Pass. "Invent Oregon" is a college-level competition for students with ideas for inventions. Students from Southern Oregon University, Oregon Institute of Technology and Klamath Community College are competing. They'll share their...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Jackson Co. has COVID-19 vaccine for children young as six months

MEDFORD, Ore. -- As summer activities open for younger children, this summer they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Jackson County Public Health's medical director says new smaller vaccine doses are arriving for those children. Dr. Leona O'Keefe says they started arriving Monday. They are intended for children from six months...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

Missing Siskiyou County man last seen in McCloud

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Siskiyou County need your help finding 66-year-old Terry Knight who they say was last seen in McCloud Wednesday morning. Knight's wife last saw him at their home off McCloud Ave. and he was said to have left mountain biking around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

