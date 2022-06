Salem, Ore. — Salem Police detectives have arrested one individual in an incident of gun violence which occurred on June 16, 2022. It was just after 11 p.m. when a neighbor reported gunfire at their residence on the 200 block of Kashmir CT SE. Several shots were fired with multiple rounds striking the exterior and interior of the home. Although no one was injured in the incident, one round was located in a bedroom where a child was sleeping.

