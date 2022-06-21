ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

LASA hires Del Valle offensive coordinator Derrick Lewis as new football coach

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EejEB_0gHrhSvw00

LASA has hired a varsity football coach with ample experience at the NFL, college and high school levels.

Derrick Lewis, 46, officially takes over on July 1, but he is already preparing for his first season at LASA, the Austin school district's magnet school for science and liberal arts. He takes over for Bryan Crews, the former football coach and athletic coordinator who recently left to take a position at El Paso Mountain View.

Lewis, who spent the last two years as offensive coordinator at Del Valle, said he's eager to take on a football team that has had minimal experience. LASA students competed at LBJ until the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

"That's the beauty of it all," Lewis said. "I can put my fingerprints all over the program and develop the athletes who are already here. With student-athletes, the student comes first. We have an academically successful school and the objective is to continue that. But we want to grow the sports program within it because there are some really good athletes in the building. It's more about the culture and accepting sports as an opportunity to go to college."

LASA competes in all UIL-sanctioned sports. That will include water polo, which becomes an official sport for Texas high schools this year.

Lewis, who went to high school in New Orleans, made a name for himself as a wide receiver at San Diego State University. He signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2002. After spending two seasons with the Saints, he played two more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Houston Texans. He spent the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the Austin Wranglers.

Athletics provide "life lessons" that are valuable long after students graduate, he said. He added that Fortune 500 companies employ many former athletes because they are accustomed to "camaraderie and teamwork."

Among the athletes he has helped develop at Del Valle are Josh Cameron (Baylor), Darius Lewis (Southeastern University), Braylon James (Notre Dame), Dajon Harrison (UConn), Caleb Burton (Ohio State) and De'Jon Lewis (Our Lady of the Lake).

LASA principal Stacia Crescenzi said Lewis brings a "lot of positive energy" to the school and has a "depth of knowledge on a variety of sports."

Crescenzi added that Lewis is eager to work with all of the sports teams at LASA, including the girls teams.

"He has a philosophy that matches well with the campus' philosophy in terms of putting the experience for students in the forefront," she said. "That was a big part (of his hiring) for us."

Lewis has also coached at AISD's Dobie Middle School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Arch Manning coach report: ‘Genius’ offensive approach, tireless recruiting effort keys in Texas recruiting win over Georgia

ATHENS — The Arch Manning commitment to Texas football has triggered plenty of commentaries, and there will be even more after Manning’s high school coach weighed in. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High School, ranked Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of Georgia OC Todd Monken and everyone else, for that matter.
GEORGIA STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Manning dynasty comes to Texas

As Burnt Orange Nation noted earlier, top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, meaning the Manning dynasty – Arch, then Peyton, then Eli – will open its latest chapter in Austin, Texas. That’s also means Texas has landed all three of 247Sports’ perfect composite scored quarterbacks since the ranking began in 2000.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Del Valle, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
Del Valle, TX
Sports
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas RHP Aaron Nixon enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns right-handed reliever Aaron Nixon entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, a source told Burnt Orange Nation and also reported by D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers, days after a disappointing season ended for the season. Nixon has two years of eligibility remaining. A McAllen product who also played shortstop...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Troy Tulowitzki Candidate For Major Job: Fans React

After his playing career came to an end, All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was hired by the Texas Longhorns as an assistant coach. Though he hasn't been a college coach for that long, he's already being looked at for marquee jobs. According to multiple reports, Tulowitzki is a candidate to become...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Arias chosen to lead Lions’ baseball

San Juan Arias, introduced Monday as the new head baseball coach of Lockhart High School, wants a culture of winning baseball to be established with the Lions. LHS qualified for its first back-to-back playoff berth in 54 years last season under Coach Trey Honeycutt (who has since taken over at Austin’s McCallum High). Arias wants postseasons to be expected at LHS, along with success once the Lions get there.
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Burton
BoardingArea

Our Stop For Kolaches At A Texas Interstate Gas Station

It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of a kolache before. We’d never seen them before we started visiting Texas and the first ones we tried were from the local Buc-ee’s. Originally, the kolache was a Czech pastry typically with a fruit filling. Every Eastern European country...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Ashley Marie Dunklin passed away June 17, 2022

Ashley Marie Dunklin was called home to our Heavenly Father on June 17, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Ashley was born in Austin, Texas, on August 14, 1983, to Linda Florene Small and Richard Wood. Those greeting her in Heaven: mother Linda Small, grandparents Roger and Fannie...
LLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern University#Texans#American Football#Uil#The New Orleans Saints
restaurantclicks.com

15 Top-Rated BBQ Restaurants in America

Looking for the best BBQ in the US? Put some of the best barbecue restaurants in the US on your itinerary. No matter where you travel, you’ll find plenty of excellent BBQ options. These restaurants are famous for their barbecue, so we can attest to their outstanding BBQ dishes....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Looking in at Austin’s Last (Known) Slave Quarters

On April 23, Joe McGill came to Austin and did what he's done at the former dwellings of enslaved people in numerous cities across the country: stayed overnight. McGill, who lives in Charleston, S.C., is founder and executive director of the Slave Dwelling Project – an effort launched just over a decade ago to center the experiences and narratives of enslaved people at historic sites that have all too often erased them.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
dallasposttrib.com

JACQUELINE R. HALL, & KEITH A. MARSHALL, JOINED TOGETHER IN HOLY MATRIMONY IN AUSTIN, TX!

On March 26th, more than 125 relatives and friends representing 12 states and 2 countries came together at the fabulous 800 Congress Event Venue in Austin, TX to witness the wedding of Jacqueline R. Hall to Keith A. Marshall. Jacqueline Hall is the oldest daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Hall and is a Corporate Attorney at Celanese Corporation. Keith Marshall is the only son of Mary Gray Marshall and the late Lawrence Marshall. He is an Engineering Manager at Abbott Laboratories. The bride’s beautiful white floral gown complimented the groom’s sharp green dinner jacket.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy