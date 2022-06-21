ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss football completes trio of commitments, lands QB Ethan Crawford

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lg3AQ_0gHrhR3D00

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football's hot streak on the recruiting trail refuses to end.

On Tuesday quarterback Ethan Crawford became the third prospect to commit to the Golden Eagles in a five-hour span, joining offensive lineman Tanner Welch and linebacker Jacob Johnson.

Crawford is ranked as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 73 quarterback in the country.

Tennessee, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Georgia State each offered Crawford a scholarship.

Crawford plays for Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Patriots, with Crawford under center, advanced to the Alabama 6A state semifinals last season.

According to his Hudl page, Crawford completed 134 of his 212 passes for 2,062 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He also rushed 68 times for 381 yards and eight scores.

JACOB JOHNSON: Louisiana linebacker Jacob Johnson commits to Southern Miss football

TANNER WELCH: Northwest Rankin 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Tanner Welch commits to Southern Miss football

AD: Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain receives contract extension

Crawford is the second quarterback taken by the Golden Eagles in the class, along with Austin Gonzalez out of Lovejoy in Texas.

He's also the second Alabama pledge landed by Will Hall and his staff in the 2023 cycle, joining Theodore High School cornerback Will James.

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football completes trio of commitments, lands QB Ethan Crawford

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clanton Advertiser

Panthers hire Goodwin as new basketball coach

Jemison High School has their new man at the helm of the men’s basketball program after hiring Christian Goodwin. Goodwin comes from the college basketball coaching ranks at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee and said he is happy to be back in the state where he grew up. “I...
JEMISON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama JUCO WR target Malik Benson sets commitment date

Malik Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday he has set his commitment date for July 5. Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and he is one of the top JUCO wide receiver prospects in the country. The Hutchinson product is expected to choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Each school is listed in Benson’s top five, and each school hosted him for an official visit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
kmaland.com

Nebraska baseball lands Southern Miss transfer

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up another addition for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Southern Miss infielder Charlie Fischer announced he is transferring to Lincoln after four years with the Golden Eagles. Fischer hit .280 with 56 RBI and had nine home runs for Southern Miss this past season.
LINCOLN, NE
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football 2023 recruiting class set to take off

Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start with commitments from five 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith feels the Crimson Tide are in line to receive a boost to their 2023 class in the coming weeks. He provided a breakdown of why he feels this way on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Miss#Patriots#American Football#College Football#Georgia State#Hillcrest High School#Hudl#Northwest Rankin#Theodore High School
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $542,000

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A lottery player won the Tuesday, June 21 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that was worth $542,000. The player purchased the winning ticket from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is […]
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
wcbi.com

Lowndes County School District Welcomes New Assistant Superintendents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lowndes County School District welcomes the new Assistant Superintendents. Matt Keith has accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. Read their bio and introduction below. Matt Keith has accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Support Services following a successful term...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Congressman Palazzo hits the campaign trail in the Pine Belt

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo hit the trail in the Pine Belt on Monday, where he visited several businesses and industries in Jones County and met with his constituents in the area. The congressman said he’s grateful to have served the people in South Mississippi for the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Man Dies After Interstate Wreck in Greene County Tuesday

An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police make an arrest after a student from a West Alabama community college is accused of threatening to shoot black people. The threat was made in a video. Tuscaloosa Police confirm charging someone within hours of being notified. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman tells me they were...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

Columbus businessmen plead not guilty to defrauding government

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two Columbus businessmen accused of defrauding the federal government pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Wednesday morning, June 22 in Oxford. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson are accused of defrauding the government out of nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money. A federal grand jury...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Funeral services begin Monday evening for State Rep. Lynn Wright

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services begin Monday evening for state Representative Lynn Wright. Visitation is from five until eight at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church in the New Hope community of Lowndes County.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

752
Followers
258
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy