Clemson, SC

Clemson lands another four-star defensive lineman

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Clemson has landed another highly-touted 2023 prospect.

Announcing his decision on Tuesday, four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over 51 other schools, including Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State.

According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is a top-40 defensive line prospect in the nation and a top-300 overall recruit. Playing for Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler had 51 total tackles (21 for loss), 11 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior in 2021.

With Hoffler’s decision, Clemson has added four of its 13 total 2023 commitments in the past week. One of the four is four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley , who committed on June 15 and is 247Sports’ second-highest rated recruit in Clemson’s class.

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class so far

