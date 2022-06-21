ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gas thieves damage delivery truck frustrating victims while stealing fuel

By Meredith Barack
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3REW_0gHrhOeG00

Gasoline thieves damage delivery truck frustrating victims while stealing fuel 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2

Brazen thieves caught on camera crawling under a truck and draining fuel from the gas tank. It's just another sign of what people will do when gas prices soar above $5.00 a gallon.

It's a disturbing trend reported in other cities, now seen here. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from Crystal Lake, where it all happened.

The owners at Gulgren Appliance said they were shocked to find one of their delivery trucks on empty, and that they were the victims of a crime that's happening nationwide.

They now want to warn others that it could happen to them.

"Because of the angle, they were able to drill a hole and get out almost all the fuel. We think they probably took around 30 gallons."

Greg Danielson showed us the loading dock where a delivery truck was parked in the early morning hours of June 11th.

"And this is all lit up at night," Danielson said.

But that didn't stop whoever took a drill to the gas tank and take off with almost every drop inside. Mike Gulgren is the co-owner of Gulgren Appliance.

"Every morning, we load up the trucks, get ready to go for the day and my delivery guys came up front and we're like, "the truck is empty, and we just filled it up."

The thieves clearly knew what they were doing, but didn't know cameras were recording them for the half an hour they were there.

"Sure enough, about 3:00 in the morning, a truck pulled up right in front of our store, parked right underneath the light, just as bold as could be, and then they just walked around behind our store," Gulgren said.

Security cameras capture the thieves, with at least one gas-filled bucket in hand, walking back to their truck. It not only delayed deliveries for the business for several days, but cost them a lot of money they weren't anticipating they'd spend.

"It's unfortunate that they had to do it that way, because not only were we out the gas, but we were out the repair and the timeframe to get the truck back," Gulgren said.

Both men are hopeful someone will recognize the large Ford SUV used in the crime, and both are thankful things didn't end up worse.

"I mean, we could have had an explosion and who knows what could have happened."

Police did take a report, and told them that because of the price of gas, it's happening more and more. CBS 2 reach out to the Crystal Lake Police Department to see how many gas thefts they've responded to, but did not hear back.

Comments / 3

Kay Lane
2d ago

All of this is ridiculous, and starts with getting our judicial system [law & order] in a much more secure and stabilized place. 💯🙏🏾💙

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers in Nissan Rogue with Florida plates strike in multiple parts of city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that stretched from Chinatown to Fulton Market to the Loop and Streeterville, and north all the way to East Lakeview. The robberies all happened late Monday night, early Tuesday morning, and early Wednesday morning. All the incidents involve the robbers pulling up in a Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicle with a Florida license plate. In each incident, robbers armed with handguns got out of the SUV and demanded the victims' property before fleeing the scene. The robberies happened at the following times and locations: • At 11:20 p.m. Monday in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park. The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues. Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled. There were no reports of any injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Crystal Lake, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal Lake, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Can planting trees stop bullets? Greencorps hoping beautification efforts can help reduce violent crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few weeks ago, the Morning Insiders shared the story of a shocking but thought-provoking campaign by the City of Chicago called the Ripple Effect. The Ripple Effect experience brings voices of gun violence survivors to Chicago's Lakefront Trail, with orange footprints along the trail representing gun violence victims.A solution written on one of the signs caught our eye.Morning Insider Lauren Victory digs into the notion that planting a tree can stop a bullet.They use weedwhackers, not weapons; wear reflective vests, not bulletproof ones. The Greencorps team from the Chicago Department of Transportation is fighting gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
hiindia.com

Lake Zurich, IL Police Launch Safety Program

LAKE ZURICH, IL – Rolling down your window for a Lake Zurich police officer may snag you a gift card this summer. The department is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to provide 60 gift cards worth $25 each. “Many times when we have motorists that have some sort...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
PALOS HILLS, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Arrest made in Verizon armed robbery

A Chicago man already on electronic monitoring for a previous robbery has been charged in connection with last week's armed robbery of Hinsdale's Verizon Wireless store and is being held without bond. Stephon Little, 29, 10047 S. Forest Ave., Chicago, was arrested in Ford Heights Friday following the June 16...
HINSDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Gas Prices#One Gas#Caught On Camera#Security Camera#Cbs 2#Gulgren Appliance
CBS Chicago

Man shot during armed robbery in River North, amid warning of recent holdups downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.CBS 2's Tara Molina has been tracking violent crime at an all time high in that area.A 26-year-old man was standing near State Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, when a man walked up to him with a gun, demanding his stuff. He refused and they got into a fight. That's when the 26-year-old was shot in the wrist.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and chaining woman in abandoned home

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was taken into custody a month after a woman was found chained up inside an abandoned home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department announced Joel Cammon was located and arrested June 21 by members of the department as well as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Head of CTA security says how to keep guns off trains is a 'million-dollar question'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot on a CTA Red Line train along the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night, and now the vice president of Chicago Transit Authority security is speaking out. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the safety official was asked how the transit agency is going to stop people from bringing weapons onto trains. It has been the big question for months. The shooting Tuesday evening on a Red Line train at 47th Street Tuesday evening follows months of gunpoint robberies and other crimes on trains and train platforms. CTA Vice President...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy