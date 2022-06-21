ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Finals viewership up 24 percent over 2021

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ss6m1_0gHrhL0500
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 14 million people watched the Golden State Warriors win its fourth NBA championship since 2015 by beating the Boston Celtics in the sixth game of their series.

The series that matched the NBA’s most current dynasty against the one with the most championships overall averaged 12.3 million viewers, which was 24% more than the 2021 series between Milwaukee and Phoenix, the Nielsen company said.

As is typical, the series built in audience as it went on, with the 13.99 million people who watched the final game nearly a million more than the audience for any other game, Nielsen said.

The first game of hockey’s Stanley Cup Finals between Colorado and Tampa Bay was seen by 4.2 million people last week.

Each of these sports events was seen on ABC, allowing the network to dominate the weekly ratings race. ABC averaged 5 million viewers in prime time last week, CBS averaged 2.8 million, NBC averaged 2.6 million, Fox had 1.5 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Telemundo had 940,000 and Ion Television had 900,000.

Fox News Channel topped cable networks with an average of 2.15 million viewers. MSNBC had 1.37 million, HGTV had 927,000, Discovery had 779,000 and TLC had 750,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.2 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.4 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.7 million.

For the week of June 13-19, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NBA Finals Game 6: Golden State at Boston, ABC, 13.99 million.

2. NBA Finals Game 5: Boston at Golden State, ABC, 13.02 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 6.21 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.58 million.

5. “60 Minutes” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.7 million.

6. Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Tampa Bay at Colorado, ABC, 4.2 million.

7. “The Price is Right 50th Anniversary,” CBS, 4.02 million.

8. “NBA Countdown” (Thursday), ABC, 4 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 3.81 million.

10. Stanley Cup Finals Game 2: Tampa Bay at Colorado, ABC, 3.75 million.

11. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.68 million.

12. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Wednesday), ABC, 3.65 million.

13. “NBA Countdown” (Monday), ABC, 3.61 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.52 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.37 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.27 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.26 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.2 million.

19. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.184 million.

20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.176 million.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Thursday Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.
NFL
The Associated Press

Plum leads Las Vegas into matchup with Washington

Washington Mystics (11-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-3, 10-0 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces host the Washington Mystics. Plum currently ranks second in the league scoring 20.3 points per game. The Aces have gone 8-2 at home. Las Vegas leads the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

NBA Finals Broke Records on Social Media

The NBA closed out the season with a bang on social media. The league eclipsed 2 billion video plays for a 19% increase over last year — the latest evidence that the league has become a model for digital marketing in sports. The uptick was due to several factors:...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

956K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy