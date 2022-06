NEW YORK - Residents in New York City's approximately 1 million rent-stabilized apartments and lofts will have to pay more for rent if they renew their leases. The Rent Guidelines Board on Tuesday voted 5–4 to raise rents on one-year leases by 3.25% and two-year leases by 5%, the largest increases in many years. Indeed, these percentage hikes are notably higher than the modest ones the board approved in 2021, a year into the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO