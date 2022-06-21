Local student graduates from Gonzaga University

Peoria native Maggie Ballard graduated from Gonzaga University during a commencement ceremony May 8.

She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations.



Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students.

Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. The university offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, as well as a juris doctor degree through its law school.



For more information about Gonzaga University go to www.gonzaga.edu .