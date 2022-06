MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County officials say they are going to repair one of their vital roads for oilfield traffic. They say parts of the Long X Road south of the Little Missouri River are becoming unstable due to heavy rains affecting the nearby slide area. They are planning to move the road 500 feet south of its current location, which will cost about $2 million. This is not the first time the road has had to be moved.

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO