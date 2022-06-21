ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Positively SWFL: Collier County girl starts charity to help animals

By Krista Fogelsong
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Collier County girl loved animals so much, that she started her own charity.

Natalie started her own 501C3 to help shelter animals in Collier County. She stopped by Collier Domestic Animal Services to drop off donations for shelter pets!

She has a former shelter cat at home named Luna and said her heart goes out to all animals especially those who need homes.

Natalie is living proof that just because you are young, doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference.

Her charity is called DECKTHEPAWSFL.

