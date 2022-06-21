Chase suspect stops short of driving U-Haul onto pedestrian bridge
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A chase ended in Oklahoma City after the suspect drove through a park and stopped short of driving onto a pedestrian bridge.Motorcyclist crashes, falls off bridge onto street below in Midwest City
The pursuit came to an end at Interstate 44 and SW 29th Street Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was driving a U-Haul truck and pulling a trailer.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City police pursued the suspect through residential areas. Speeds went up to 60 miles per hour.
The suspect even ran a red light.Fast-food employee arrested after customer finds unexpected item with order
The pursuit entered a park, but the suspect stopped right at the entrance of a pedestrian bridge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0