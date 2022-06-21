ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase suspect stops short of driving U-Haul onto pedestrian bridge

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A chase ended in Oklahoma City after the suspect drove through a park and stopped short of driving onto a pedestrian bridge.

The pursuit came to an end at Interstate 44 and SW 29th Street Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was driving a U-Haul truck and pulling a trailer.

A chase came to an end at a pedestrian bridge in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City police pursued the suspect through residential areas. Speeds went up to 60 miles per hour.

The suspect even ran a red light.

The pursuit entered a park, but the suspect stopped right at the entrance of a pedestrian bridge.

