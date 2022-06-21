Lance Archer Is ‘Extremely Honored’ To Represent AEW in G1 Climax 32

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO