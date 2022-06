As you might have heard, Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE, pending an investigation by the board into alleged payments he made to an employee he had an affair with. The stock for the company dropped initially when the announcement was made and has continued to drop steadily since. It has hit some of the company’s lowest stock prices of the year. It did rise briefly after the news that Bruce Prichard has taken over John Laurinaitis’ duties, but then closed with the lowest number since May 9. Wrestling Inc provided the following statistics:

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO