Our summer block party series is back and we have already had our first one in Salisbury. With that comes our “Off The Stage” series is back with J. Howell and many more. Our first blockparty went down in Salisbury. Rissa Reign, Hunxho, Vanity Rose, and J. Howell. They all had some amazing performances. Just like last year, I was able to catch up with each artist as they jumped off the stage. We were able to find out a bit more about them and their music.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO