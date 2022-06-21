ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New California Program May Cover Down Payment Cost For 1st Time Home Buyers

By KOGO News
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2pu4_0gHreQhl00

The program would cost the state one billion dollars per year, and provide 17% of the purchase price to first-time buyers.

Comments / 2

